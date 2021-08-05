Eric Bischoff Comments On If CM Punk Joining AEW Will Impact Pro Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently discussed CM Punk possibly signing with AEW during an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. Below are a few highlights:. Bischoff on if AEW should reveal Punk’s signing in advance or have his first appearance be a surprise: “Obviously [Punk signing with AEW] will be a massive shot in the arm, it will be a huge step forward. If it happens. I’m a big proponent of surprise, I have such a high level in the long term benefit of establishing yourself as a platform that creates surprises on a consistent basis and CM Punk would be a great opportunity had it been just a surprise. But, I’m also a big advocate of creating anticipation. What AEW has done a great job of doing is creating anticipation and we’re seeing the results of that manifest with ticket sales so good on them, as long as he shows up. I wouldn’t want to be in the office the next day if the CM Punk thing is not a reality. Now I don’t believe that it is not a reality, I do believe it is a reality, so the risk here I’m almost laughing about and talking about is because it is laughable. I don’t think that anybody, especially a guy like Tony Khan, who is a smart guy and surrounded by smart people, would walk this far out on the plank only to know they’re not going to deliver. I think what they’ve done has been pretty artful and pretty well done and I think it’s going to portend big things in the future.”www.pwmania.com
