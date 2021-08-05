Letter: Keep them open

I am writing about the July 18 letter that Bill Wiebel of Coal Valley wrote to the editor. The Rock Island County recycling centers need to stay open. We use the drop-off centers for our recycling. We live in East Moline and have a unique situation. We are not able to have household bins for our garbage and recyclables. We take our garbage bags to the street and Republic picks them up. I am afraid if they close the recycle centers, we will be forced to put our recyclables in with the garbage. That will make the garbage very heavy for the garbage truck pick-up, since they have to do it by hand.