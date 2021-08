Ross Chastain is set to join Daniel Suarez at Trackhouse Racing Team for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet. At the end of June, it was announced that Trackhouse Racing Team would be acquiring Chip Ganassi Racing following the conclusion of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season and that they would be running two chartered entries as opposed to only one like are doing this year.