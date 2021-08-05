Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lowe's requires masks for employees

By STAFF REPORT
Wilkes Journal Patriot
 3 days ago

Lowe’s Companies Inc. announced that effective Aug. 2, all Lowe’s employees must wear masks indoors at all U.S. locations and while working in a customer’s home or business even if they’ve been vaccinated. The company said this mandate was made because of the increased cases of COVID-19 and the rapid...

www.journalpatriot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Companies Inc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Retailnewschannel20.com

Home Depot, Lowe's ask customers to wear masks, staff required

If you’re going to Home Depot or Lowe's, you will likely be asked to wear a mask regardless of your vaccination status. With the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the national home-improvement chains both announced this week they are requiring all associates, contractors and vendors to wear masks while indoors at all their stores, distribution centers, and offices, as well as in customers’ homes and businesses.
RetailPosted by
Fortune

Walmart is paying bonuses to employees who delay vacations

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Walmart is offering its warehouse employees weekly bonuses to delay any vacations until after August, as a tight labor market threatens to stall preparations for the holiday shopping season. The bonuses vary in amount and...
Broken Arrow, OKTulsa World

Walmart closes BA store today, Wednesday for cleaning

Walmart is temporarily closing one of its stores in Broken Arrow on Tuesday and Wednesday for cleaning and sanitizing, the company announced. The store at 1770 S. Elm Place, will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday "as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building."
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle Reinstates Mask Requirements For Employees Regardless Of Vaccination Status

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle has announced they are reinstating mask-wearing requirements for team members starting this week, regardless of vaccination status. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Giant Eagle has made keeping Team Members safe and neighbors healthy its number one priority. As the company witnesses increases in positive COVID-19 cases across its communities and the country, Giant Eagle is reinstituting the wearing of face masks, cloth face coverings, or face shields for Team Members and guests this week, inclusive of all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” Giant Eagle said in a statement. Beginning on Wednesday, August 4, all team members at Giant Eagle will be required to wear masks. Then, on Friday, August 6, they will request customers wear masks when they enter the store. Giant Eagle has said they will have employees available to provide masks to customers who do not have one. Over the next week, Giant Eagle will also be increasing resources to educate team members about the benefits and risks of getting a COVID-19 vaccination as well as reviewing paths forward regarding a vaccine requirement for all employees.
Retailhackaday.com

Home Depot Is Selling Power Tools That Require Activation In-Store

Shoplifting is a major problem for many brick-and-mortar retail stores, and it seems that stealing and then selling power tools is a lucrative enterprise for some criminals. To combat this, Home Depot is starting to sell power tools that will not work unless they are activated at the checkout counter.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Walmart giving weekly bonuses to warehouse workers

Walmart Inc. is providing a new incentive to keep workers on the job at its warehouses and fulfillment centers amid a tight labor market and as it ramps up for the holiday season. The nation’s largest private employer is giving weekly bonuses to workers at its U.S warehouses, with the...
North Hills, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pizzeria In North Hills Temporarily Shuts Down Operations Due To Labor Shortages, COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pizzeria in the North Hills has temporarily shut its doors, citing ongoing difficulties with labor shortages and COVID-19. Luciano’s Pizza & Six Pack to Go Inc. made the announcement on its Facebook page on Saturday. The business said that labor shortages and a “possible second lockdown pending” led to the decision to temporarily stop its operations starting at the end of Saturday, August 7. The business did not give a return date on either its post or its website but thanked customers for their support. KDKA visited the establishment, but the owners of Luciano’s Pizza & Six Pack to Go Inc. declined to comment.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
BusinessArkansas Online

Walmart executive sets exit

Walmart Inc.'s head of U.S. e-commerce is leaving the company to lead Conn's, the Texas specialty retailer said in news release Wednesday. Chandra Holt, executive vice president of Walmart U.S. e-commerce, starts her new job as president and chief executive officer at Conn's Inc. on Monday. Holt joined Walmart.com in...
HealthProvidence Business News

CVS pulls out many options to serve workers’ health

CEO (or equivalent): Karen S. Lynch, CEO and president. CVS Health Corp., the national chain of pharmacies and health services based in Woonsocket, with 8,800 workers in Rhode Island, uses a wide lens to envision wellness for its employees. The company’s stated “six dimensions of health” include the words “purpose, social connectedness and character strengths.”
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Might Be Granted

There is a great possibility for the availability of the fourth round of the stimulus checks as the rise in the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus pandemic is taking place in the United States of America. The pandemic might once again have an overwhelming effect on the economy of the country. In the midst of all this, it is very likely that the federal government might send stimulus check payments to the people.
California StatePosted by
Best Life

Never Go in an Elevator If You See This One Thing, U.S. Officials Warn

We tend to go about our daily lives on autopilot, assuming that the infrastructures and technologies of the world that have previously worked as intended will continue to do so. But sometimes, danger lurks around the corner, hidden in plain sight. A recent warning by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) revealed that even some of the elevators we ride to and from our apartments and offices could be seconds away from delivering untold carnage. Read on to find out what you need to keep an eye out for to avoid becoming an elevator casualty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy