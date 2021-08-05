Lowe's requires masks for employees

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle has announced they are reinstating mask-wearing requirements for team members starting this week, regardless of vaccination status. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Giant Eagle has made keeping Team Members safe and neighbors healthy its number one priority. As the company witnesses increases in positive COVID-19 cases across its communities and the country, Giant Eagle is reinstituting the wearing of face masks, cloth face coverings, or face shields for Team Members and guests this week, inclusive of all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” Giant Eagle said in a statement. Beginning on Wednesday, August 4, all team members at Giant Eagle will be required to wear masks. Then, on Friday, August 6, they will request customers wear masks when they enter the store. Giant Eagle has said they will have employees available to provide masks to customers who do not have one. Over the next week, Giant Eagle will also be increasing resources to educate team members about the benefits and risks of getting a COVID-19 vaccination as well as reviewing paths forward regarding a vaccine requirement for all employees.