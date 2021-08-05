St. Helens police take suspect into custody after kidnapping
ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – St. Helens police say a man is in custody after carjacking a woman with a knife on Wednesday morning. At 5:39 a.m. police got a report of a shirtless man running through yards in the area of Columbia Boulevard. Police say at West Street the suspect held a knife to a victim and demanded a ride to the McCormick Park Apartments at 1691 Old Portland Road and to Motel 6 at 535 South Columbia River Highway.www.kptv.com
Comments / 0