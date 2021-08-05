India, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain to move to the UK Amber list on August 8, 2021
Fully vaccinated passengers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine as the U.K. moved the country from its “red” to “amber” list. Under Britain’s traffic light system for international travel, returning from amber list countries means a 10-day quarantine at home. The change, announced by the Department for Transport, comes into effect from 4 a.m. local time on Sunday, August 8, 2021. India was put on the UK red list in April 2021, as the pandemic second wave spread through India.livefromalounge.com
