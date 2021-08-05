Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

India, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain to move to the UK Amber list on August 8, 2021

By Ajay
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fully vaccinated passengers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine as the U.K. moved the country from its “red” to “amber” list. Under Britain’s traffic light system for international travel, returning from amber list countries means a 10-day quarantine at home. The change, announced by the Department for Transport, comes into effect from 4 a.m. local time on Sunday, August 8, 2021. India was put on the UK red list in April 2021, as the pandemic second wave spread through India.

livefromalounge.com

Comments / 0

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

125K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahrain#Visas#Covid#The European Union#Oxford Astrazeneca#Pfizer Biontech#The Uk High Commission#Wallet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
India
Country
Germany
Country
United Arab Emirates
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Emirates to restart its Glasgow service

Emirates is joining the return to the UK party – with the airline planning to restart services to Glasgow Airport. Emirates Boeing 777-200LR – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The airline will operate four flights a week flights from 11 August 2021. Planned operations include. EK27 DEAPRT DXB 07:50 ARRIVE...
Lifestylebatleynews.co.uk

This is the latest advice on travelling to France from UK - and if it will be removed from amber plus list

People in the UK are now able to travel to some countries overseas, depending on if they are on the green, amber or red list for travel. England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have introduced a travel traffic light system, with many holidaymakers choosing to jet off to countries on the “green list” so they do not need to self-isolate on their return to the UK.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Emirates’ UK boss ‘frustrated’ that UAE is still on red travel list

The head of airline Emirates’ UK operations has expressed frustration that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is still on the Government’s red travel list. Divisional vice president Richard Jewsbury said he hopes the Gulf state’s low rate of coronavirus cases and strong vaccination programme will see it removed from the high-risk category soon.
Public Healthbusinesstraveller.com

France no longer amber plus, and Germany moves to green list

The UK government has made a number of changes to the traffic light travel list, including the removal of quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated arrivals from France. France had been designated an “amber plus” country due to the prevalence of the Beta or South African variant of Covid-19, but is now being been upgraded to amber from 0400 on Sunday August 8.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK to keep Spain on amber list as cases fall -The Times

Aug 3 (Reuters) - British ministers will announce on Wednesday that Spain will not be placed on the travel "red list," because of a significant fall in cases and will remain on the amber list, The Times reported on Tuesday. Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler.
Public HealthAviation Week

UK Reportedly To Shelve ‘Amber-Watch’ List

LONDON—The UK government has apparently shelved plans to introduce an ‘amber-watch’ list for countries at risk of tipping into the ‘red’ category of COVID-19 infections. An official announcement is not scheduled until Aug. 5—when the administration will reveal which nations are in the latest... Subscription Required. UK Reportedly To Shelve...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Which countries are on the amber list?

Foreign holidays became legal again in Britain on 17 May, with countries assigned a colour of red, amber or green and given restrictions to match under a traffic light system.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced the destinations that would be initially designated green and red in early May, with the rest of the world falling into the “amber” category.Follow UK travel list update - live: Latest news as France sheds ‘amber plus’Since then, there have been four “reviews” to the lists: one on 3 June, one on 24 June, one on 14 July and the latest one on 4 August.In...
TravelBBC

Covid travel: France moves to amber list and green list expands

Fully vaccinated passengers returning to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from France will no longer need to quarantine after Sunday. Under widespread changes to the traffic light system for travel, France is being moved from amber-plus to amber. It was added to the list last month amid concerns about the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy