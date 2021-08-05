DuckDuckGo search engine review

DuckDuckGo is a simplified search engine with basic functionality, a handful of customization options and tracker-free, super-safe browsing. Some people love the idea that everything you do online is cataloged because it means you get 100% tailored offers when you’re watching YouTube, scrolling through Facebook or searching online. On the other hand, there are plenty of people who definitely don’t like all of that personalization. Being watched by a so-called digital Big Brother, to the point where every ad and offer you see is exactly related to something you were just looking for, can give people the creeps. And on top of feeling over-watched, it can also make users feel like their security is at risk.