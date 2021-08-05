Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

DuckDuckGo search engine review

By Lindsay Pietroluongo
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuckDuckGo is a simplified search engine with basic functionality, a handful of customization options and tracker-free, super-safe browsing. Some people love the idea that everything you do online is cataloged because it means you get 100% tailored offers when you’re watching YouTube, scrolling through Facebook or searching online. On the other hand, there are plenty of people who definitely don’t like all of that personalization. Being watched by a so-called digital Big Brother, to the point where every ad and offer you see is exactly related to something you were just looking for, can give people the creeps. And on top of feeling over-watched, it can also make users feel like their security is at risk.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search Engines#Online Privacy#Privacy Settings#Duckduckgo#Wikipedia#The Privacy Grade#Safari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

Elasticsearch: A Highly Scalable Open-source Full-Text Search and Analytics Engine

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Elasticsearch on Debian 11 Bullseye. Elasticsearch is a highly scalable open-source full-text search and analytics engine. The software supports RESTful operations that allow you to store, search, and analyze big volumes of data quickly and in near real-time. Elasticsearch is well-liked and popular amongst sysadmins and developers because it’s based on the Lucene library. It is generally used as the underlying engine/technology that powers applications with complex search features and requirements.
Video Gamesapppicker.com

DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser

DuckDuckGo has the same look and feel of all the major search engines: you won’t notice any major differences. What differentiates DuckDuckGo from the other search engines is what’s going on in the background. The developers created a search engine that allows you to search in complete anonymity; they don’t...
Internetlifewire.com

Why You Should Use DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection

Most non-personal emails you receive have trackers embedded in them, leaking all kinds of private information back to the sender. DuckDuckGo is here to put a stop to that. DuckDuckGo’s new Email Protection sanitizes emails sent to you, removing the trackers before you receive them. It also lets you create throwaway Private Duck Addresses, which you can deactivate if they’re leaked or become overwhelmed with spam. And the DuckDuckGo browser extension can automatically fill out your Duck Address, or use a randomly generated Private Duck Address that also forwards to your inbox. All of this to minimize who’s tracking you online.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Brain Technologies raises $50M+ for the launch of Natural, a natural language search engine and ‘superapp’

The $50 million (which is actually described as “over $50 million” by the company, with an exact number undisclosed), meanwhile, is coming from a very interesting mix of investors — backers include Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective, Goodwater Capital, Scott Cook and WTT Investment, a list that underscores some of the attention that Brain has been getting, even before having released a single product.
Retailmediapost.com

Google Builds Customizable Engine As Retailers Lose $300B Annually To Search Abandonment

Most are familiar with cart abandonment, but what about search abandonment?. U.S. online retailers lose more than $333 billion yearly because consumers abandon a search when the function on the website is not sophisticated enough to return the items that consumers are querying, according to research conducted by The Harris Poll, commissioned by Google Cloud.
SoftwareDark Reading

IoT Search Engines Make It Easy to Find Vulnerable Devices, and That's a Problem

Two VMware vCenter Server vulnerabilities identified earlier this year illustrate why Internet of Things (IoT) search engines present both good solutions for and serious risks of weaponized exploits. vCenter lets organizations automate and deliver virtual infrastructures across the hybrid cloud. And because a hack of vCenter enables threat actors to...
InternetHackRead

Latest Top 5 Dark Web Search Engines for 2021

For those new to the dark web, it is almost impossible to find a website on the Tor browser or how it works and that’s where dark web search engines help. For some, the dark web remains an important source of information owing to the fact that some people may feel much more comfortable posting there due to the anonymity it offers. However, to access the layers of data hidden within it, a search engine is a necessity.
TechnologyValueWalk

How Google’s Search Engine Algorithm Makes or Breaks Industries

Hummingbird, Pigeon, Phantom, Penguin, Panda. No, they’re not the names of heroes or villains in the latest action movie franchise. This AI-Powered Emerging Hedge Fund Manager Is Blazing A New Path. Investment strategies used by hedge funds have evolved over the years, although the biggest changes have come in the...
Internetsent-trib.com

Get an introduction to Google Drive from the library

Looking for a way to store files and create or edit documents, spreadsheets and presentations? Join the Wood County District Public Library for an Introduction to Google Drive over Zoom on Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. WCDPL technology team member Max Heath will walk patrons through using Google Drive and...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Video streaming: Search engines WhatsOnFlix and WhatsOnPrime will be discontinued

The WhatsOnFlix and WhatsOnPrime apps are no longer offered in the app stores. The applications made it possible to browse the catalogs of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Compared to the direct search on the streaming services, the apps should offer a better overview and additional functions such as ratings. This will soon be over for users who have already downloaded the apps: on August 31. the servers are switched off.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Is A Switch To Android App In The Works At Google?

If you have always enjoyed having an Android phone, you find it easy to move from phone to phone. This is true even if you are using a smartphone by another manufacturer. All thanks to an app, you can make sure that none of your contacts are lost and you can easily transfer your music and photos. It is never a hassle to update your phone when they are Android.
Cell PhonesTechRepublic

The best search engine for desktop and mobile devices? It's complicated

What search engine do you use? Is it really the best option for you? Jack Wallen takes on this issue and draws a conclusion you might not expect. You use a search engine every day. In fact, search engines have become so prevalent in our society, that people no longer say "search for it online," they say, "Google it." Of course, by "Google it," people mean to search for it using the Google search engine.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft To Do app gets an update on Android

Microsoft pushed an update to its task management app Microsoft To Do. Taking the app version to 2.49.204., the update has renamed the Assigned Tasks smart list, which, according to Microsoft, will make it more personalized. The update also adds improvements to the accessibility, list sharing and list view experience. You can read the full official changelog below.
TechnologyInman.com

Inman Review: Need more horsepower in your online presence? Try Agent Engine

I found this article and thought you... Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Agent Engine is a digital marketing content creation service for real estate agents. Platforms: Web, mobile-responsive. Ideal for: All brokerages, associations, teams and agents...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

7 Ways to Fix Keyboard Input Lag on Windows 10

A laggy-feeling keyboard can drive you up the wall, especially when you're working on something important and the keyboard refuses to cooperate. If you're a writer, web developer, programmer, or professional that spends hours punching keys, this problem can slow you down. Before you troubleshoot the issue, ensure that it...
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

Microsoft is giving OneNote a fresh design and version tweak

During the pandemic, many people who never used Microsoft OneNote in their working lives have begun using the application to take notes and to view shared notes from their supervisors in many companies. With the increased popularity of OneNote, Microsoft has taken the time to talk about some changes coming to the application for Windows over the next year. The updates include a major visual refresh for the service.
SoftwareToms Hardware

Microsoft Teases New Windows 11 Snipping Tool, Dark Mode for Word

Microsoft teased an updated Windows 11 Snipping Tool meant to make it easier to capture and edit screenshots of the operating system's new user interface (hat-tip to ComputerBase) as well as a long-overdue dark mode for Word on Twitter yesterday. Windows Insider Program members should be able to experiment with...
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Access Windows 10’s Hidden Power User Menu

There’s a neat menu, often called the Power User or WinX menu, that’s hidden on the Windows 10 desktop. Whatever you prefer to call it, this menu is extremely useful. Here’s what it is and how to find it. What Is the Power User Menu?. The Power User menu is,...
SoftwareEngadget

Microsoft is merging its OneNote apps for Windows

Over the next 12 months, Microsoft is rolling out a series of updates for its OneNote apps on Windows with the intention of creating a single user experience. At the moment, there are two versions people can use: The OneNote app installed with Office and the OneNote for Windows 10 app available in the Microsoft Store. Microsoft will update the OneNote app with features currently exclusive to its counterpart pre-installed on Windows 10, though, and it will also give the program a visual refresh.

Comments / 0

Community Policy