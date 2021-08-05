Canoeist Nevin Harrison got to the Olympics — and the finish line — in a hurry
TOKYO — The words gushed out of Nevin Harrison in high-pitched wonder and choked-back tears. She wiped her eyes with fingers topped with immaculate, white nails. She threw her head back and half-laughed, half-cried anytime someone asked her what was going through her head, because what happened Thursday at the Sea Forest Waterway — an Olympic gold medal in a sport, sprint canoe, she barely knew existed five years ago — was as get-outta-here unbelievable to her as it was to anyone else.www.washingtonpost.com
