Canoeist Nevin Harrison got to the Olympics — and the finish line — in a hurry

By Dave Sheinin
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — The words gushed out of Nevin Harrison in high-pitched wonder and choked-back tears. She wiped her eyes with fingers topped with immaculate, white nails. She threw her head back and half-laughed, half-cried anytime someone asked her what was going through her head, because what happened Thursday at the Sea Forest Waterway — an Olympic gold medal in a sport, sprint canoe, she barely knew existed five years ago — was as get-outta-here unbelievable to her as it was to anyone else.

