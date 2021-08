Back to school season is in full effect in West Alabama. It may be hard to keep up with all the events going on in the area. That's where we come in to help!. It's almost time for West Alabama students to head back to the classrooms. With many households still being impacted by COVID-19, it may be hard for them to purchase school supplies. It's so touching to see so many community organizations teaming up to offer free school supplies to community members.