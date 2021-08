The Germantown Village Board delayed action on a street lighting pole replacement for Mequon Road after only receiving one bid on the project. At the start of discussion on the matter during the July 19 board meeting, Highways, Parks, Buildings & Grounds Superintendent Scott Anderson said the village was informed by WE Energies in 2019 that they would not maintain lighting along Mequon Road and provided the village with an option of aluminum or fiberglas poles with a shoebox fixtures. Village staff received direction from the Public Works committee to look for different options along the corridor. The committee expressed support for a more decorative lighting for the Mequon Road area. The total cost of the project was estimated to be around $400,000.