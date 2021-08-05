Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

US routs Australia 97-78, to play for more basketball gold

By BRIAN MAHONEY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIB1L_0bIM3LL300
1 of 10

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Americans still have their grip on gold and it’s going to take more than a few bad minutes for anyone to take it away from them.

They were awful early, then awesome afterward against Australia.

Durant scored 23 points, Devin Booker had 20 and the U.S. blew past and eventually blew away the Aussies 97-78 on Thursday in the Olympic men’s basketball semifinals after falling into a 15-point hole.

With their gold-medal streak looking in jeopardy midway through the second quarter, the Americans overwhelmed the Australians with a 48-14 stretch that gave them a 74-55 lead after three periods.

“Everything fell in line for us in that second half and that’s who we are,” Durant said.

The U.S. missed its first 10 3-point attempts and didn’t hit one until late in the second quarter. Then it felt as if the Americans hardly missed again, with Booker making three 3-pointers.

Jrue Holiday had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the U.S., which will play European champion Slovenia or France for a fourth straight gold medal Saturday. The French beat the Americans 83-76 in their Olympic opener.

That was part of a 2-3 start to the summer for the U.S., which included a loss to the Australians in an exhibition game in Las Vegas.

The Americans don’t look like that team anymore.

They look like the best team in the world, like those that used to win gold with ease.

Patty Mills scored 15 points for Australia, which still needs a win for its first Olympic basketball medal.

The Australians have finished fourth four times at the Olympics, including in 2016, but believed this time they could bring home gold.

For 1 ½ quarters, it looked like they’d get a chance.

They dropped the Americans into a double-digit deficit for the second straight game, outplaying the world’s No. 1-ranked team and looking capable of forcing the U.S. to settle for anything other than Olympic gold for the first time since the Americans stumbled home with bronze in 2004.

But the U.S. recovered and romped, improving to 9-0 against Australia at the Olympics.

“They hit us with a nice punch,” Durant said. “We knew that team was going to get us down early and see how we’d respond.”

The minutes before the first semifinal were another unusual scene in these most unusual Olympics, where the public address announcer pleaded multiple times for players to clear the court while Durant and Mills were warming up so a robot that entertains the almost-nonexistent audience could perform his shooting routine before the game.

The robot missed both his attempts from halfcourt. His long-range shooting was off.

So were the Americans, at least for a little while.

The Australians patiently ran their offensive sets but weren’t afraid to run with the U.S., turning a steal into Joe Ingles’ second straight 3-pointer in a 6-2 start.

But there were signs that Mills, who came into the game averaging 20.8 points, was just a little off his game. A jumper rolled around and out, a layup hung on the rim and then fell off. He finished just 5 of 14.

It didn’t matter early, as the Australians opened an eight-point lead while the Americans managed only one basket over a span of more than four minutes. Australia took a 24-18 lead into the second quarter after Chris Goulding made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

The U.S. kept misfiring from behind the arc and even had some shaky moments at the rim — Khris Middleton had an open dunk attempt, coming off the baseline he slammed the ball into the front of the rim.

The Australians took advantage with eight straight points midway through the second. Dante Exum made a 3-pointer, Matisse Thybulle converted a three-point player after scoring on the break and Exum threw a lob to Jock Landale to make it 41-26 with 5:23 to go.

But the Australians got only one basket from there and will look back at that stretch if they again go home without a medal. They still led by 11 with 2:59 to go but the Americans got the final eight points and were a missed 3 from Jayson Tatum from tying it at the half, with Australia bringing a 45-42 edge to the locker room.

Then the Americans came back with two baskets from Holiday and two more from Durant. By the time the Australians got a basket nearly four minutes into the half, the U.S. had opened a nine-point lead.

The Americans closed the quarter with a 15-2 push that turned a six-point lead into a 74-55 cushion. ___

Follow Brian Mahoney on Twitter at https://twitter.com/briancmahoney

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

523K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jock Landale
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Dante Exum
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Las Vegas#Ap#Americans#Aussies#Australians#European#French#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
Country
Australia
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Has Bold Message For The Boston Celtics

An Eastern Conference rivalry is beginning to emerge by way of Team USA connections. After today’s bronze medal game between Australia and Slovenia, U.S. superstar Kevin Durant celebrated with his new teammate Patty Mills, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week. Leading the...
BasketballSporting News

USA vs. France score, results: Kevin Durant leads Team USA to fourth consecutive gold medal

The U.S. men's basketball team took a bumpy road to the final of the Olympic tournament, but the Americans are heading home with the gold medal. Team USA defeated France 87-82 on Friday night to capture its fourth consecutive gold medal behind another brilliant performance from Kevin Durant. The future Hall of Famer scored a game-high 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting in the victory, ending the tournament as USA Basketball's all-time leader in points, free throws and 3-pointers.
NBAchatsports.com

Booker, McGee are Gold Medalists with Team USA behind Kevin Durant’s 29

After winning the Western Conference Championship and coming up short in the Finals, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker finally gets to smile as the final buzzer sounds. Team USA basketball won the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Fright night with an 87-82 win over France. Kevin Durant led...
BasketballLaredo Morning Times

Kevin Durant leads U.S. men's basketball to fourth straight Olympic gold

SAITAMA, Japan - There was no signature, jaw-dropping highlight like Vince Carter's "Dunk of death." There were no legendary stories like Charles Barkley roaming through Barcelona's streets like a pied piper. There wasn't the typical "Dream Team" hype - Team USA's men's basketball team was occasionally overshadowed in Tokyo by Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic and even CUE5, Japan's basketball-shooting robot.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Kevin Durant leads Team USA to another Olympic gold

Casey Holdahl: USA 87, France 82: FINAL in the gold medal game. @Damian Lillard with 11 points, 2 assists, a steal and a rebound in 26 minutes. @Kevin Durant carries the country with 29 points, @Jayson Tatum with 19. Fourth-straight gold for the United States. 7 hours ago – via...
BasketballTemple Daily Telegram

Semifinal rout: U.S. buries Australia to earn spot in gold medal game

SAITAMA, Japan — The U.S. has owned gold in men’s basketball for three straight Olympics, making the top step of the medals podium the property of the Americans. The Australians tried everything they could Thursday to shove the U.S. from its perch. “They hit us with a nice punch,” Kevin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy