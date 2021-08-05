2021 OBSERVER/Post-Journal Girls Track & Field All-Stars

Planchet earned her third straight T&G Super Team honor and, after leading Central Mass. in scoring with 119 points, is the 2021 Hometeam Player of the Year. Planchet netted 68 goals and added 51 assists to help the Trojans to their third straight Central/West Division 2 title and an appearance in the state final. Planchet also had 82 draw controls and finished her career with 276 goals, 145 assists and 415 draw controls. In 2018, she set a Bromfield freshman record with 169 draw controls. Her most memorable moment of this season was Bromfield’s 18-9 win over Longmeadow. She had four goals and three assists in the victory. She was a team captain. Planchet was the 2019 Mid-Wach A MVP and also earned league all-star honors as a freshman. She also played soccer for the Trojans. In the fall, she will attend Virginia Tech, where she will play lacrosse. She hopes to become a physician’s assistant in sports medicine. She is the daughter of Julie and David Planchet of Harvard.