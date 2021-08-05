2021 OBSERVER/Post-Journal Girls Track & Field All-Stars
Jenna Fisher took second in the 100 meters (12.77) and fourth in the 200 meters (26.58) during the Section VI Division II championship meet June 23 at Falconer. On June 18, during the Section VI Class D championship meet at Randolph, Fisher won the 100 meters (13.28) and 200 meters (26.84) while taking second in the 400 meters (1:02.93). During the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 3 meet June 12 at Randolph, Fisher was second in the 100 meters and 200 meters.
