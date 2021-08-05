Crews douse truck fire on interstate

LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Two volunteers with the Anne Arundel Alarmers were injured Friday afternoon in Prince George’s County, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Route 50 near Lottsford Vista Road when their vehicle rolled over. Two men, ages 77 and 55, were taken to the Capital Region Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said. The Prince George’s County Fire Department assisted with helping the men. The Anne Arundel Alarmers provide refreshments to firefighters and first responders at fires, car crashes and other incidents. Anne Arundel Alarmers vehicle involved in MVC on Route 50 near Lottsford Vista Road. Two volunteers transported to Capital Region Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries. 77 year old male and 55 year old male. The Alarmers provide refreshments on incidents. — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) August 6, 2021 Thanks to our partners with PGFD for their quick work on this MVC. Our two volunteer members from the very important Anne Arundel Alarmers are both shaken up but appear to be OK. All the well wishes are appreciated and will be passed on to them. @PGFDNews pic.twitter.com/9lBJDP0mXJ — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) August 6, 2021