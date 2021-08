According to an unverified social media rumor, chip designer Advanced Micro Devices, Inc's (AMD) bid to acquire programmable devices manufacturer Xilinx Corporation is likely to be accepted by Chinese regulators. AMD announced the $35 billion deal last year, and it expects to close the affair by the end of this year, which also falls in line with the rumored closing timeline being reported today. The Xilinx acquisition has successfully secured approval in the United Kingdom and in the European Union, and regulators in the United States did not post any objections to it by the end of the waiting period earlier this year. China is the last region left to give the go-ahead, and today's uncorroborated sources believe that the approval should occur by the final two months of this year.