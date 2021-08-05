Cancel
The Billionaire's Club Has A New Member: Rihanna

WJCT News
WJCT News
 3 days ago
Rihanna told us all along she was calling the shots. Out there, collecting money from all manner of ... people. Now it turns out the singer, actress, cosmetics and lingerie mogul is a billionaire. Not only that, she's become "the wealthiest female musician in the world and second to Oprah...

WJCT News

WJCT News

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

• The latest Rihanna news once again has nothing to do with her long-awaited next album, but with her status as a beauty and fashion mogul: She's a billionaire now, according to Forbes. The financial magazine estimated Wednesday that the 33-year-old singer, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is worth $1.7 billion -- making her the wealthiest female musical artist in the world, and the second-richest woman in entertainment after Oprah Winfrey. Forbes attributed $1.4 billion of Rihanna's wealth to the success of the Fenty Beauty brand, of which she owns 50%, and the rest to her Savage X Fenty lingerie company and earnings from her career in music and film. Fenty Beauty is a 50-50 joint venture with LVMH, the French luxury goods company behind brands including Christian Dior, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs. Fenty drew consumers in right off the bat with an inclusive, 40-shade range of foundations, reportedly making $100 million in the first few weeks after it launched with Sephora in September 2017. The Def Jam Recordings hit-maker, who hasn't released an album since 2016's "ANTI," has more in store from Fenty in the near future. Last week, she teased a forthcoming fragrance line. With more than 100 million Instagram and 100 million Twitter followers, Rihanna also joins Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Jessica Alba on the coveted Forbes list as one of America's Richest Self-Made Women. A Vogue profile in 2019 confirmed that Rihanna was working on her ninth studio album. In March 2020, she told the magazine she couldn't announce the release date, but that she was "aggressively working on music."
