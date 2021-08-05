Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Charter Boat Association hosts VIP day

Observer
 3 days ago

The annual VIP day went off on Wednesday without a hitch. Even the weather co-operated, with Mother Nature providing sunny skies and calm water/fishing conditions. This year’s event and dinner was held at the outside pavilion at the Clarion Hotel. Assemblyman Andrew Goodell took the opportunity to inform our out-of-town guests — tongue in cheek — that the weather is always like this in Chautauqua County during the summer. Andy, you would do Pinocchio proud.

www.observertoday.com

