The spectacular feature here is that the fine is a multiple of illegal profit. Let's look forward to the day when that level of fine is imposed on other monopolists. Rather than fine their profit (which the company is entitled to), why dont they instead revoke the covered patents? Government intervention (licensing and regulation of who can make what) is what caused the monopoly condition in the first place. Revoking the patent would solve both problems and rectify the supply issue with the price. Let the invisible hand do its work.