There was a lot Morristown West’s head coach Alvin Sanders took from Friday’s scrimmage against Science Hill. From the good to the bad, it all was important to see for him and his team as they battled a familiar Class 6A opponent in the Hilltoppers. The Trojans were finally able to put the pads on and hit the gridiron to see what they are about in their first of two scrimmages before the season starts.