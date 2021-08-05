Cancel
Swedish games firm Embracer spends $313 mln to buy 8 companies

By Reuters Staff
STOCKHOLM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Embracer, Europe’s largest gaming firm by market value, on Thursday bought eight companies at a combined value of 2.7 billion Swedish crowns ($313.63 million), continuing on its strategy of boosting growth through deals.

The biggest purchase was Israeli mobile game publisher CrazyLabs, the third most downloaded publisher of mobile games in the world, Embracer said in a statement.

Many gaming companies prospered during the pandemic as people stuck at home spent increased time in front of smartphone screens. Embracer did better than most by buying dozens of companies and propelling its market capitalization ahead of France’s Ubisoft and Poland’s CD Projekt.

The acquired companies were CrazyLabs, Danish outfits Easy Trigger, 3D Realms, Slipgate, Ghost Ship Games, Sweden’s Grimfrost, France’s DigixArt, Netherlands’s Force Field.

The businesses are expected to add between 2 to 3 billion crowns in sales and operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) between 350 and 550 million crowns.

Embracer did not disclose deal value of each acquisition.

