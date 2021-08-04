Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID: Case Surge From Delta Variant Leading to Health Care Worker Fatigue

Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hWnD_0bIM1bKz00

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As the Delta variant fuels the fourth COVID-19 wave, some already exhausted Bay Area frontline healthcare workers who’ve worked through the pandemic feel a sense of déjà vu.

“We don’t have a huge amount of COVID patients at this moment, but I expect every two weeks for that number to continue to rise,” said Sam, a registered nurse at a Bay Area hospital.

To her, the last year and a half has proven to be rewarding at times, but also difficult, frustrating, and draining, both physically and mentally. She hasn’t burnt out, but has seen others who have, and she understands why.

“Usually if you’re a nurse you care a lot. So, you’re going to try and try and keep trying to give 100% until you have nothing left in your own tank,” she said. “There’s been a lot of turnover for nurses, nursing assistants, and everyone who works – especially in the acute care setting.”

Though vaccination rates in the region are high and case loads lower, Bay Area hospitals aren’t immune from the trend. The nursing shortage is affecting hospitals nationwide.

“I wouldn’t say that we’ve lost all of our staff or anything like that – there are plenty of people still coming to the area. But, I think the times we’ve been through have been particularly difficult for a number of reasons on our society in general, and nurses have been impacted by that as well,” Sequoia Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dieter Bruno said. “Nursing, nursing assistants are one of the areas we continue to have to work through in order to find people to take care of our patients.”

Bruno said they have very strong clinical programs at Sequoia Hospital that are a selling point in recruiting qualified nurses and frontline workers. However, as the nursing shortage persists, hospitals are competing to fill spots.

“The two areas we struggle with the most — having nursing assistants to really support the patients and support the nurses — is one area that impacts us on different floors of the hospital. That’s been a chronic area we’ve looked at and trying to be creative about how we can resource,” he said. “The other area that we are particularly sensitive to are our surgical services line.”

Sam still has a lot left in her tank, and doesn’t plan on leaving any time soon.

“I love helping people – even if at times it can feel like an uphill battle – but I enjoy being able to positively affect people’s lives,” she said.

However, she hopes people will do their part in following health and safety guidelines, as well as taking steps that will help end the pandemic.

“If you haven’t gotten a vaccine I would love it if you got a vaccine, you know? It’ll help us all,” she said. “You are doing a little piece – and everyone can be doing a little piece to try and help a lot of people that maybe you’ll never meet.”

Comments / 0

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Covid#Health And Safety#Health Care Worker#Delta#Covid#Kpix#Sequoia Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthcbs17

Can you get the delta variant if you’ve already had COVID-19? Doctor explains

(NEXSTAR) – As the delta variant makes COVID-19 more infectious than ever, do people who’ve already had COVID-19 need to worry about reinfection?. “Yes and no,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. “Because immunity varies significantly from person to person after natural infection, there is no guarantee that a particular individual will have an immunological response.”
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

New ‘Delta Plus’ Coronavirus Variant Detected in Bay Area

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — As the Delta variant of the coronavirus fuels an ongoing COVID wave, Bay Area health experts are keeping a close eye on yet another variant: Delta Plus. “We believe that it’s at least as bad as Delta,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California San Francisco. “We don’t know if it’s even worse than Delta yet. When I say worse we think about number one: is it more transmissible? Number two, does it evade vaccines? And, number three, does it make you sicker?” The Santa Clara County Public Health Department has detected 46...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Vaccinated Doctor: ‘I Was Sick. I Was Surprisingly Sick’; Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections Cause Concern

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Delta variant has thrown the Bay Area a curveball. Those in gravest danger are without a doubt the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. They represent the vast majority of reported new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. But breakthrough infections are catching many by surprise. At the SF Latino Task Force Hub, where health professionals test members of the community weekly, they have noticed an uptick in positive COVID tests among those who were fully vaccinated. “We were only testing about 50 to 60 people,” said SF Latino Task Force Health Chair Jon...
Public HealthAmerican Progress

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Health Care Workers as a Condition for Medicare and Medicaid Participation

Despite months of public and private efforts to make vaccines widely accessible, about 40 percent of adults in the United States are not yet fully vaccinated. As coronavirus cases surge, overwhelming hospitals in some parts of the country, colleges and universities, private employers, and states and cities are imposing vaccine mandates for employees, students, and customers. With new evidence suggesting that the delta variant is more transmissible than prior strains and that a majority of the remaining unvaccinated are unlikely to seek out vaccination, the United States urgently needs to use all available tools to increase vaccination rates and avoid continued surges, along with their health and economic impacts. The Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage are untapped levers the federal government can use to support this effort.
Washington StateKOMO News

Washington hospitals packed as delta variant surges

SEATTLE - Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in our state are back on the rise and doctors say the majority of those patients are people who aren't vaccinated. "It is very demoralizing for the staff in the intensive care units and critical care units who are having to care for the very sick COVID patients," said Cassie Sauer with the State Hospital Association.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

North Texas Health Care Workers Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three North Texas hospital systems are requiring all their workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19, and many health care workers don’t agree with the idea of mandating the vaccine. Late last month, Baylor Scott & White and Methodist Health System announced their workers will need to be vaccinated by Oct. 1, 2021, while Texas Health Resources said its mandate begins Sept. 10, 2021. The requirements came as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge due to the recent emergence of the highly contagious delta variant. However, health care workers are fighting back, arguing the COVID-19 vaccine should be a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy