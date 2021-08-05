Cancel
New state law requires special elections for state offices

Observer
 3 days ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will now be required by state law to set a special election for vacant legislative seat. Late last week, Cuomo signed into law legislation that will require the governor to issue a proclamation for a special election within 10 days of the office becoming vacant, though the law does not apply to seats in the U.S. Congress. Additionally, the special election would have to be held within 40 to 50 days after the proclamation is issued. The bill also sets a date of March 31 for the vacancy to have occurred to qualify for a special election. The legislation (A.80028/S.7227) was sponsored by Sen. Latrice Walker, D-Brooklyn, and Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn.

www.observertoday.com

