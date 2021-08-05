Hypoglycemia treatment could be available for school children

School personnel should soon be allowed to administer a new nasal spray used to treat severe hypoglycemia. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Baqsimi nasal powder, the first glucagon therapy approved for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia that can be administered without an injection. Severe hypoglycemia occurs when a patient’s blood sugar levels fall to a level where he or she becomes confused or unconscious or suffers from other symptoms that require assistance from another person to treat. Typically, severe hypoglycemia occurs in people with diabetes who are using insulin treatment. Baqsimi is approved to treat severe hypoglycemia in patients with diabetes ages four and older.