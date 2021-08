Brazilian software company Sinqia said it has hired four banks – BTG Pactual, Credit Suisse, UBS BB and Itaú BBA – to arranged a share sale less than one month after it sold BRL250 million ($47.6 million) in debentures. São Paulo-based Sinqia did not say how much it planned to raise in the restricted offering, but it earned BRL363 million in a share sale in September 2019, when it priced 5.85 million shares at BRL62.00 each. It previously raised BRL39.7 million in an initial public offering (IPO.