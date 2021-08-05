Bayer Q2 Misses Forecasts as Costs, Forex Effects Bite

Global packaging and paper Group, Mondi (LON: MNDI ) reported 1H21 results (for the six months ended 30 June 2021) on 5 August. Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), fell 4% YoY to EUR709mnin 1H21, negatively impacted by currency fluctuations. Group revenue rose 5% YoY to EUR3.6bn, on the back of higher sales volumes and pricing. Net debt increased from EUR1.79bn as at 31 December 2020 to EUR2.04bn. This was due to investments in the business, including the acquisition of Olmuksan International Paper. The Group’s uncoated fine paper business performed better vs 2H20 but the performance was still lower YoY and below pre-COVID-19 levels. This improvement complemented its packaging segment which, according to Mondi, is the growth engine of the business because of the explosion in eCommerce. The company declared a dividend of EUR0.20/share, up from EUR0.19/share in 1H20.
Comments / 0