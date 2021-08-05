Cancel
Bayer Q2 Misses Forecasts as Costs, Forex Effects Bite

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer shares fell to their lowest levels in more than seven months after the German agricultural and pharmaceuticals group reported lower-than-expected second-quarter core earnings due to higher production costs and currency headwinds. Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items fell 10.6% to 2.58...

Barbara Lewis
#Bayer#Monsanto#Pharmaceuticals#Forex#Frankfurt#Reuters#German#Ebitda#Crop Science#Barclays#Vividion Therapeutics#The U S Supreme Court
