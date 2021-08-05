Cancel
Hammerson H1 profit rises slightly, but footfall woes linger

Aug 5 (Reuters) - British mall operator Hammerson on Thursday reported a 14% rise in half-year adjusted profit, thanks to a recovery in retail and lower costs, but flagged that footfall was yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels.

The debt-laden firm’s adjusted profit rose to 20.1 million pounds ($27.90 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 17.7 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7203 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

