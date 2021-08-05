Cancel
Britain's Frasers says Mike Ashley set to step down as CEO next year

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley, British sportswear retailer Frasers’ biggest shareholder, will likely step down as chief executive next year and be succeeded by Michael Murray, the group’s “head of elevation”, it said on Thursday.

“The board of Frasers is now in discussions with regards to transitioning the CEO role from Mike Ashley to Michael Murray over the course of FY22,” it said. “It is currently proposed that Michael Murray will assume the role of CEO on 1 May 2022.”

Ashley, who founded the firm that was previously called Sports Direct in 1982 and retains 64% of its equity, will remain an executive director. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

