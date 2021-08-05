UPDATE 1-Stainless steel maker Outokumpu beats forecasts

(Adds deliveries and sales, context)

HELSINKI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu on Thursday beat second-quarter operating profit expectations but warned deliveries are likely to fall by up to 10% in the third quarter.

“Increased realised prices for stainless steel in both Europe and the Americas and a higher ferrochrome sales price contributed to profitability,” the company said in a statement.

Outokumpu posted an April-June operating profit of 163 million euros ($193 million) versus a loss of 16 million a year earlier and topped the 143.4 million expected by seven analysts, data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

Stainless steel deliveries rose to 626,000 tonnes from 523,000 tonnes a year earlier as demand recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales rose 31.9% to 1.87 billion euros.

Outokumpu has been focusing on cutting costs and reducing risk since publishing a new strategy last November.

The company said it would cut costs to increase earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation by 200 million euros by the end of 2022.

CEO Heikki Malinen said Outokumpu had achieved 123 million euros of that target in the first half of 2021.