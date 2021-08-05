Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

UPDATE 1-Stainless steel maker Outokumpu beats forecasts

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds deliveries and sales, context)

HELSINKI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu on Thursday beat second-quarter operating profit expectations but warned deliveries are likely to fall by up to 10% in the third quarter.

“Increased realised prices for stainless steel in both Europe and the Americas and a higher ferrochrome sales price contributed to profitability,” the company said in a statement.

Outokumpu posted an April-June operating profit of 163 million euros ($193 million) versus a loss of 16 million a year earlier and topped the 143.4 million expected by seven analysts, data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

Stainless steel deliveries rose to 626,000 tonnes from 523,000 tonnes a year earlier as demand recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales rose 31.9% to 1.87 billion euros.

Outokumpu has been focusing on cutting costs and reducing risk since publishing a new strategy last November.

The company said it would cut costs to increase earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation by 200 million euros by the end of 2022.

CEO Heikki Malinen said Outokumpu had achieved 123 million euros of that target in the first half of 2021.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outokumpu#Stainless Steel#Europe#Helsinki#Finnish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Italy's Pirelli ups FY guidance after Q2 EBIT beats estimates

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli (PIRC.MI) said on Thursday it would manage to offset increasing pressures from raw material costs in the second half, as it raised its full-year forecasts after posting higher-than-expected operating profits in the second quarter. Pirelli, the sole supplier of Formula One tyres,...
Hanover, OHrubbernews.com

Conti revises up rubber business outlook

HANOVER—Continental A.G. has reported a strong rebound in second quarter sales and earnings (adjusted EBIT), buoyed by the positive performance of its rubber and tire segment. Second quarter sales in the Rubber Technologies group, which includes the tires business and industrial components manufacturer ContiTech, was up 46 percent year-on-year at...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-AUTO1 raises revenue guidance after record sales

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German used-car platform AUTO1 Group SE on Friday reported record second-quarter revenue of more than 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion), buoyed by new retail brand Autohero. The company’s results prompted a revenue upgrade, though its margin guidance was trimmed slightly, reflecting AUTO1’s drive to invest...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Covestro reports Q2 profit beat on demand recovery, resins unit

Aug 6 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro reported a better-than-expected final quarterly profit on Friday, citing continued global demand recovery and the consolidation of its recently acquired resins business. Covestro, which makes foams and plastics that can be used in products including car seats and phone cases, said its...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Spectrum Brands adjusted profit, sales rise but come a bit shy of expectations

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. reported Friday a fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that came up a bit shy of expectations, as headwinds from inflationary pressures "stepped up," driven by transportation and commodity costs. Shares of the home essentials products company, which brands include Pfister, George Foreman, and Kwikset, were still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to July 4 fell to $30.7 million, or 72 cents a share, from $145.1 million, or $3.36 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items and discontinued operations, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.57 from $1.36, but missed the FactSet consensus of $1.58. Sales grew 18.1% to $1.16 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus of $1.17 billion. Hardware & Home Improvement sales rose 48.8% to $419.0 million, Home & Personal Care sales increased 9.5% to $274.4 million, Global Pet Care sales grew 6.5% to $257.3 million and Home & Garden sales were up 0.7% to $212.1 million. The company affirmed its full-year sales outlook for growth in the mid-teens percentage range. The stock has lost 9.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 5.4%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UniCredit target Monte dei Paschi tops profit forecast

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi (MPS) posted better-than-forecast quarterly results on Thursday, while delaying planned job cuts and reducing an expected capital shortfall as rival UniCredit evaluates buying the state-owned bank. The Italian Treasury, which owns 64% of MPS (BMPS.MI) after a 2017 bailout, last week entered...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Merck KGaA raises outlook after forecast-beating Q2 profit

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA raised its outlook after posting forecast-beating second quarter profits on Thursday, boosted by demand for its lab gear and supplies from pharma companies making treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 46.7% to 1.6...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Short Interest Update

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 1,168,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Businessinvesting.com

Vehicle maker CNH Industrial ups forecasts after beating quarterly expectations

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian-American vehicle maker CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) on Friday improved its revenue and cash forecasts for this year after its results widely exceeded expectations in the second quarter, as it benefited from an industry cyclical upturn. "Despite ongoing supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures, the continued strength of...
Industrygetmarketreport.com

﻿Stainless Steel Filter Housings Market Size, Key Opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Strong Revenue

The report offers an entire research study of the worldwide Stainless Steel Filter Housings Market that has accurate forecasts and analysis at global, regional, and country levels. It provides a comprehensive view of the worldwide Stainless Steel Filter Housings Market and detailed value chain analysis to assist players to closely understand important changes in business activities observed across the industry. It also offers a deep segmental analysis of the worldwide Stainless Steel Filter Housings market where key product and application segments are shed fall upon . Readers are given actual market figures associated with the dimensions of the worldwide Stainless Steel Filter Housings market in terms useful and volume for the forecast period 2021-2028.Considering technological breakthroughs of the market Stainless Steel Filter Housings industry is likely to appear as a commendable platform for emerging Stainless Steel Filter Housings market investors. Moreover, with the development of the worldwide pandemic, the impact of COVID-19 is likewise investigated in the report. In light of the sort and applications, presentation of new items and exploration associated with the improvement of new items is one of the significant viewpoints which is probably going to affect the Stainless Steel Filter Housings Market. Essentially, the effect of the COVID-19 on the assembling and the impact of the interest for these items is additionally one of the significant viewpoints which are probably going to affect the development of the market in the assessed forecasts period.
Energy Industrymining.com

Booming stainless steel output to sustain nickel prices for months

Healthy demand from stainless steel mills and electric vehicle battery makers is expected to underpin nickel prices over the coming months, but rising supplies from top producer Indonesia are likely to weigh next year. Benchmark nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange, at $19,500 a tonne, are up more than...
IndustryForexTV.com

Italy Industrial Production Increases In June

Italy’s industrial production rose in June after falling in the previous month, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Friday. Industrial output dropped unexpectedly 1.0 percent monthly in June, after a 1.6 percent fall in May. This was in line with economists’ expectation. Energy output was grew 4.1...
gadgetsin.com

Leatherman Bond Stainless Steel Multitool with Nylon Sheath

With 14 tools, Leatherman Bond stainless steel multitool brings much convenience to your daily life. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The multitool pliers measure 4 x 1 x 0.5 inches and weigh 9.88 ounces. As shown in the images, the multi-tool delivers a foldable and compact design for portability, and with a nylon sheath featuring a pocket clip attachment point and a lanyard attachment ring, it’s easy to carry around.

Comments / 0

Community Policy