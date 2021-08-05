Cancel
Rock Music

Punk goes stadium rock: Green Day, Weezer & The Interrupters played Citi Field (pics, review)

By Andrew Sacher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy first announced the Hella Mega Tour, I rolled my eyes at it. Monsters of Rock for the pop punk generation? It just seemed like the latest in a long string of lengths Green Day and Weezer would go to disappoint their fans, be it Broadway shows, inescapable Toto covers, or head-scratchingly bad late-career albums. Especially for Green Day, who grinded at the legendary DIY venue 924 Gilman for years before getting famous and who still love playing small venues, what business do they have doing a stadium tour? It just reeks of the urge to prove that they're the biggest band in the world that they've had ever since American Idiot.

