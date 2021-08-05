Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 1-Mike Ashley set to step down as Frasers CEO next year

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley, British sportswear retailer Frasers’ founder and biggest shareholder, will likely step down as chief executive next year and be succeeded by Michael Murray, the group’s “head of elevation”, it said on Thursday.

“The board of Frasers is now in discussions with regards to transitioning the CEO role from Mike Ashley to Michael Murray over the course of FY22,” it said.

“It is currently proposed that Michael Murray will assume the role of CEO on 1 May 2022.”

Ashley, who founded the firm that was previously called Sports Direct in 1982 and retains 64% of its equity, will remain an executive director.

Ashley, held the title of executive deputy chairman when Sports Direct floated in 2007 until 2016 when he became CEO.

Murray is the partner of Ashley’s daughter Anna and is currently its “head of elevation”.

That job has made him central to Frasers’ strategy to modernise and go upmarket - the elevation strategy.

Ashley’s long-stated desire is to make Frasers the “Selfridges of sport”, emulating the status of the London department store.

“The board consider it appropriate that Michael leads us forward on this increasingly successful elevation journey,” said Frasers. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and paul Sandle)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Ashley
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Frasers Ceo#British#Sports Direct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Binance U.S. CEO Brian Brooks resigns

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Binance U.S. Chief Executive Officer Brian Brooks said on Friday he had resigned from the role. “Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of ⁦⁦@BinanceUS. Despite differences over strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success. Exciting new things to come!,” Brooks said on Twitter. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Retail94.3 Jack FM

Fortress raises offer for Britain’s Morrisons

LONDON (Reuters) – A consortium led by Softbank owned Fortress Investment Group has raised its agreed bid for British supermarket group Morrisons to 270 pence a share plus a 2 pence a share special dividend, it said on Friday. Morrisons’ board has re-confirmed its unanimous recommendation of the offer. Fortress’...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Asda CEO Roger Burnley steps down

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda said on Friday its chief executive, Roger Burnley, has stepped down from the business. Asda, taken over by the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital in February, said a process to recruit Burnley’s successor was “ongoing”. Asda had...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Longtime HST Pathways CEO to step down

Founder and chief executive officer of Nashville-based HST Pathways, Tom Hui, is stepping down after 17 years with the company. David Thawley will take his role. Hui will assume the role of non-executive chairman of the board of directors, according to a press release, replacing day-to-day operations management to focus on high-level strategy for the ambulatory surgical center industry.
BusinessBoston Globe

HubSpot cofounder to step down as CEO after accident

HubSpot cofounder Brian Halligan has recovered from a snowmobile accident but said on Wednesday he has decided not to return to the company as chief executive. Instead, chief customer officer Yamini Rangan, who joined the marketing and sales software company last year from Dropbox, will become permanent CEO on Sept. 7. Halligan will shift to executive chairman of the board. Rangan has been filling in for Halligan since the accident in February.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Ashley to Quit Frasers CEO Role but Keep It in the Family

LONDON (Reuters) -Mike Ashley, one of Britain's best known and most outspoken business leaders, is set to step down as chief executive of the sportswear retail group he founded nearly 40 years ago, handing the baton to his daughter's partner. Passing on the CEO position to his future son-in-law, Michael...
BusinessShareCast

Artem Volynets to step down as CEO of Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. (DI) Armenia and Kyrgyzstan-focussed gold mining company Chaarat announced on Thursday that Artem Volynets would step down by mutual agreement from his role as chief executive officer and executive director with immediate effect, and would move into a senior adviser role. 1,261.63. 16:30 06/08/21. n/a. n/a.
BusinessValueWalk

FirstGroup CEO Steps Down On Coast Capital’s Demand

FirstGroup PLC (LON:FGP) CEO Matthew Gregory stepped down from the top role, a day after Coast Capital had called for his head. The move came shortly after the U.K. transport operator closed a 3.3-billion-pound sale of two bus businesses that the activist had opposed. Odey Falls -2.5% In Q2, Bets...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Rotork CEO to step down in 2022 and return to the United States

Aug 3 (Reuters) - British industrial group Rotork Plc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Kevin Hostetler would step down from his position next year and return to the United States with his young family after more than three years in the role. Rotork, which makes valve-automation equipment used in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Santander Brasil taps CEO Rial as bank's next chairman

BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank Santander Brasil said on Tuesday that current Chief Executive Sergio Rial would become board chairman, while corporate banking head Mario Roberto Opice Leão will become CEO, in moves that will take effect in January. Rial, who has been at the helm of Santander...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

FirstGroup CEO steps down after investor demands his resignation

LONDON (Reuters) - British transport company FirstGroup said Chief Executive Matthew Gregory planned to step down in September, the day after its biggest shareholder demanded he resign. New York-based Coast, which owns roughly 15% in FirstGroup, has been opposing the sale of the company’s U.S.-based FirstStudent and FirstTransit businesses to...
BusinessTelegraph

BT lines up Adam Crozier as new chairman

Adam Crozier, the former boss of Royal Mail and ITV, is being lined up as BT’s new chairman to replace Jan du Plessis. Mr Crozier, 57, spent seven years running Royal Mail, where he spearheaded a modernisation of the postal service that resulted in thousands of job cuts. In 2010 he came chief executive of ITV.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

BT will name ex-ITV chief Crozier as chairman, Times reports

(Aug 7): BT Group Plc has picked Adam Crozier, former chief executive of ITV Plc, as its new chairman, the Times reported on Saturday without saying where it got the information. Crozier, who’s currently chairman of Whitbread Plc, Kantar Group, and Asos Plc, is expected to step down from his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy