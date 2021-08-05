Feature Focus: Brian’s picks
Contemporary Christian group Fishers of Men, which just released a new single, “One More Day,” will be in concert at 5:30 p.m. Friday at a cruise-in at Willow Leaves of Hope, 326 Jackson St. in Hope. Several members of the year-old band used to perform classic rock and country. The group — keyboardist Joe Worton, keyboards and vocals; Todd Borntreger, rhythm guitar and vocals; Danny Kennedy, lead guitar and vocals; John Wilson, bass guitar, and Terry Wilde, percussion — has performed at the Bartholomew County Fair and other gatherings recently.www.therepublic.com
