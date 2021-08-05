LISTEN: How college sports may never be the same

For decades, the NCAA did not allow its student athletes to earn money, despite the millions of dollars it rakes in annually. That’s all changing following a ruling by the U.S Supreme Court in June that opened the door for student athletes to earn money on their name, image and likeness (NIL). Locally, the verdict is even impacting high school athletics, as Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers — widely regarded as the top prep football prospect in the country — has announced he will forgo his senior season to enroll early at Ohio State in order to capitalize on NIL opportunities.