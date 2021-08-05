Private Music Lessons - Guitar (5 sessions)

Get ready to cross off one item from your “bucket list” and learn to play guitar! You’ll work one-on-one with Kirkwood guitar professor Dan Towey for five sessions to learn sound production, technique, musicianship, and performance practice. You will advance your skills through guided half-hour lessons and regular practice on your own. Registration is open to beginning through advanced students ages 10 and up. Lesson times (Zoom or in-person) are arranged between the student and instructor. Once the instructor receives notification of registration, they will reach out to schedule the lessons.