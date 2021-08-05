Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Private Music Lessons - Guitar (5 sessions)

hooplanow.com
 3 days ago

Get ready to cross off one item from your “bucket list” and learn to play guitar! You’ll work one-on-one with Kirkwood guitar professor Dan Towey for five sessions to learn sound production, technique, musicianship, and performance practice. You will advance your skills through guided half-hour lessons and regular practice on your own. Registration is open to beginning through advanced students ages 10 and up. Lesson times (Zoom or in-person) are arranged between the student and instructor. Once the instructor receives notification of registration, they will reach out to schedule the lessons.

www.hooplanow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Lessons#Private Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Las Cruces, NMlas-cruces.org

Sound Sessions Teen Guitar Lesson Resume in August

Thomas Branigan Library would like to announce the return of Sound Sessions starting on August 3, 2021. This program gives teens in 6th - 12th grade the chance to learn how to play guitar (or bass) with a weekly lesson and tips for practicing your skills. Programs will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays at Branigan Library upstairs in the Teen Maker Space.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Acoustic guitar lesson: learn to play in open D minor tuning

Guitar lessons: Whether you’re a glass-half-full or half-empty kind of person, exploring the world of open tunings on acoustic guitar can either be a goldmine of inspiration or a minefield of frustration. Many of us have tried a little drop-D, or maybe DADGAD in search of new sounds, and are...
Educationviolinist.com

Conservatory Performance Studies vs. Private Lessons

As someone who didn't pursue a music degree, but has been studying with conservatory professors for decades, I am very curious about what violin performance major students learn in conservatories. (about performance only, so we're not talking about core classes like theory, history, or aural training). Do most music students...
MusicMusicRadar.com

These short guitar lessons prove flash licks don't have to be difficult

Guitar lessons: Flash guitar doesn't have to be hard to play – melt the fretboard with these two blazing lead ideas. Virtuosos like Joe Satriani and Steve Vai are fearsome players, but beginners can try out techniques like hammer-ons and pull-offs. Instead of picking every note, use fretting fingers to hammer down firmly (known as a hammer on) and to re-pluck the string as you pull away to a lower note (known as a pull-off). It’s a smoother sound than picking.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

How to Find an Electronic Dance Music Maker With a Voice That Matches Your Patches

Junkfood Music Creator/Music Producer/DIY DJ. Junkfood is a French electronic dance music creator, musician and producer since the late 90’s. His first ever tracks were heavily influenced by Acid House, Canadian House and Belgian techno of the early to mid 90’s. Since then he has developed and used different techniques to produce high quality and innovative electronic dance music and is now one of the most sought after producers in the world.
Musicjazziz.com

Spring is Here (CooL Music)

During his career as a music professional in Singapore, Boni has performed for shows , hotels as well as recorded with many regional artistes He composed various jazz originals like Eau de Vie, Bossa for You, Baroque Chaser, Wanna make you happy, B is for Bossa, as well as inspirational songs like “Blessings and Wishes” , “In Time” and “A Place in Our Hearts” The album “Spring is Here” was conceived as a laid back chill out album for reading or studying or simply relaxing Boni continues as a music professional mainly in music education and music production.
Greenville, SCkiddingaroundgreenville.com

7 Really Good Reasons Your Family Should Take Music Lessons (Plus a Giveaway!)

Got an old instrument you’re ready to pick up again? Want your child or grandchild to learn the beauty of singing your heart out? Maybe you’re just looking for a new way for yourself and a young child to have fun together? Kidding Around Contributor India had a lively chat with Theresa Case, owner of Piano Central Studios, about why any time is the right time to learn – and make! – music.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

FLASHBACK FRIDAY | VC Young Artist María Dueñas Performs Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in 2014

"I felt extremely excited to be performing with the Orchestra whose concerts I had always attended as a child," VC Young Artist María told The Violin Channel. "I have very vivid memories of that concert," she added. "It was a responsibility because no other child had debuted there before, but I also felt extremely proud that I was getting closer to achieving my dreams of becoming a soloist. Andrea Marcon was also very supportive."
Musicpro-tools-expert.com

Recording Classical Music For Piano

In this article reverb pioneer Michael Carnes shares one of his other passions: Recording classical music. With his detailed knowledge of the mechanics of sounds in spaces how does he approach capturing that most challenging of instruments, the grand piano?. Capturing The Performance. I was recently asked to record two...
Musicinterlochenpublicradio.org

Music by Request for August 7, 2021

Vivaldi's Summer, Schubert's Trout and Dvorak's Serenade were among this week's requests. We also heard pieces that will appear on Sunday night's WYSO concert, including Franz Liszt's "Les préludes" and Anna Clyne's "This Midnight Hour." Listen to the episode again on demand - click the blue "listen" button to stream.
Musickexp.org

New Music Reviews (8/2)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Torres, Durand Jones & The Indications, Emma-Jean Thackray, and more.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

October 2021 Guitar World lesson videos

These video and/or audio files are bonus content related to the October 2021 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, gear reviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue (starting August 10, 2021) on newsstands or at MagazinesDirect.com. Guitar World Staff. Since 1980, Guitar World...
Musicijpr.org

JPR Live Session: Paula Cole (2021)

Over the course of eleven full-length albums, Paula Cole has experienced tremendous success, but also struggled to identify how her unique artistic expression fit (or didn't) with the pop-genre she was typically associated with. On her new album American Quilt, Cole has embraced her true identify - that of a...
Musicourquadcities.com

Quad City Symphony Orchestra | Private Lesson Programs

Research has found that learning music can be beneficial to a student’s development both creatively and academically. Locally, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra is working to enrich the lives of youth by providing lessons… with the hope to help kids hone in on a new craft. To learn more visit,...
Mahwah, NJramapo.edu

Music (B.A.)

Music Performance, Music Production, Music Studies. The Music Program at Ramapo College, with its distinctly contemporary orientation, emphasizes creativity and experiential learning in a liberal arts framework. The program focuses on many forms of contemporary music and digital-music technologies, while cultivating an appreciation for Western art music, popular music, American music, and musical traditions from around the world. The major begins with foundational studies in musicianship and music history. Students select one or two of five concentrations – Music Education, Music Industry, Music Performance, Music Production, and/or Music Studies – all of which offer opportunities for internships and independent projects. These flexible and interconnected concentrations allow students to develop their interests, talents, and skills in individual ways.
High Schoolthehinsdalean.com

'High School Musical Jr.' in session

"We're all in this together!" cast members belt out in the catchy "High School Musical Jr." theme song. The lyric takes on new meaning in light of the last 18 months as Hinsdale's BAMtheatre's Youth Theatre Mainstage brings Disney Channel's hit movie musical to life in the troupe's return to in-person shows next weekend.
MusicGuitar Player

Discover the Flawed Genius of Guitar Master Lenny Breau

Lenny Breau has been revered by some of the world’s greatest guitarists for his stylistic range, technical fluency and uniquely expressive musical voice. From his early country recordings to his landmark jazz sessions, flamenco stylings and collaborations with artists like Chet Atkins and pedal-steel guitarist Buddy Emmons, the Canadian-raised Breau was and remains a touchstone for anyone who loves or plays acoustic or electric guitar.
Musicjazziz.com

Altoizm: ‘Altoizm’ (AFAR Music)

In the early 1990s, saxophone titans Michael Brecker and Bob Mintzer released Twin Tenors, a two-tenor-plus-rhythm album now considered a…. This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.
Musicmadisonsymphony.org

Rhapsodie Quartet Returns to Live Music at Olbrich Gardens

Beautiful music on a beautiful summer evening in a beautiful setting. What could be better?. The Olbrich Botanical Gardens Thai Garden was indeed the perfect setting for a concert presented by the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Rhapsodie Quartet on Friday, July 16. This exhilarating concert marked the first live performance by Madison Symphony Orchestra musicians since March of 2020! The Rhapsodie Quartet, comprised of Suzanne Beia and Laura Burns, violin, Chris Dozoryst, viola, and Karl Lavine, cello, is the resident ensemble of MSO’s award-winning HeartStrings® Community Engagement Program and annually performs several full-length recitals in community venues.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

7 Music Novels to Shape Your Summer Soundtrack

It’s fascinating to delve into the ways we archive our lives through music. I can’t always remember the year something happened, but I can remember the song that was playing. For example, whenever I hear Roam by the B-52s, I’m a kid at art camp again, tempera paint splattered across the shorts I cut from last year’s jeans, singing and laughing with my friend, Kate, until my ribs ache. That joy and those chords are twisted together in my mind, and I’m thankful for the easy pathway to a cherished memory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy