First Friday "Tax-Free Downtown!"

Oklahoma’s tax-free weekend begins this Friday, August 6 and ends Sunday, August 8. This is what the Oklahoma Tax Commission describes as exempt during the weekend sale:. “Sales of any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the human body and the sales price of the article is less than one hundred dollars are exempt. This does not apply to the sale of any accessories, special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use, or to the rental of clothing or footwear.