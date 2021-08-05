First Friday "Tax-Free Downtown!"
This First Friday, MainStreet Roswell and the downtown merchants are celebrating by offering a tax- free shopping on August 6th, from 5:00PM-8:00PM!. Get ready for back to school with our local merchants. This First Friday, downtown Roswell will be staying open late for tax-free shopping. Whether it's back-to-school clothes, supplies, grabbing dinner, or just a haircut, the downtown businesses are ready for shoppers. Check out downtown Roswell for First Friday, save, and support local.www.roswell-nm.gov
