The Fair Blood Drive, another First Friday and the County Fair all displayed on the County’s fence at the Towne Square on High Street. The Fair Blood Drive is 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Potosi Lions on Thursday, July 29th. The next ‘First Friday’ is August 6th with a ‘Blast from the Past’ theme and the Washington County Fair is set for Wednesday through Saturday, August 4th thru 7th, 2021. In the kiosk behind is a sign for the Towne Square Park project and the poster for the Fair, as well as the State of Missouri’s historical marker that gives a glimpse of the area history. Enjoy, it’s Summertime!