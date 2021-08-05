Karen Carney, Michael Dawson and Michelle Owen join Sky Sports and Soccer Saturday line-ups for 2021/22 season

Chelsea's loan army is back at Cobham in an attempt to impress new manager Thomas Tuchel in pre-season, and there are a few men making a particularly big impact. According to football.london, Tuchel has been encouraged by a handful of the fringe players, one of which is the returning Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Chelsea fans have been praying for Loftus-Cheek to come good for years now and, at 25 years old, could he finally be about to get his chance?