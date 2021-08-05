Cancel
Premier League

Karen Carney, Michael Dawson and Michelle Owen join Sky Sports and Soccer Saturday line-ups for 2021/22 season

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the start of the Sky Bet EFL this weekend, Sky Sports has revealed the new faces joining their football talent line-up for the 2021/22 season. Former England and Chelsea captain Karen Carney and ex-Tottenham and England defender Michael Dawson are among the names joining Sky Sports' coverage of the Premier League, Barclays FA Women's Super League, Sky Bet EFL and SPFL this season.

