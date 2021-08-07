Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $369,900

Wiscnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful & immaculate 3 BR/2.5 BA 2-story in desirable Meadowlands neighborhood! You’ll love the easy flowing layout flooded w/natural sunlight. Main level office/flex room is ideal for working from home. Hosting gatherings is a breeze in the spacious kitchen w/large island, granite, double ovens & SS appliances. Perfect setup for grilling w/patio right outside the dining area. Upstairs you’ll find all 3 beds including lovely owner’s suite w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet and dual-vanity ensuite w/walk-in shower. Potential to add 4th BR and 3rd full bath in unfinished LL, w/egress and rough-in plumbing already in place. Many upgrades incl. AprilAire, LVT floors, wine rack in kitchen, solid doors, Caseta Smart Lighting, 9’ ceilings on main lvl, etc. Truly move-in ready!

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Real Estate
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Plumbing#Meadowlands#Bedroom Home#Ba#Ll#Aprilaire#Lvt#Caseta Smart Lighting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Lake Delton, WIWiscnews.com

Lake Delton grants permit for Mt. Olympus rotating slide

LAKE DELTON — Village officials gave the OK for Mt. Olympus to construct a slide as an expansion of its indoor waterpark. Trustees approved a conditional use permit Aug. 9 to allow a reduction in the required 20-foot front yard setback for the installation of a waterslide. One of the slide tubes will encroach in the setback by 10 feet. The item was also approved by the village’s plan commission held prior to the village board meeting.
Portage, WIWiscnews.com

Agency House offers Enduring Skills Weekend

The Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, will host an Enduring Skills Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The public can try a wide array of historic skills that have endured through the centuries or have been re-created through research and experimentation. More...
Watertown, WIWiscnews.com

Medicare workshop planned

The Dodge and Jefferson County benefit specialists will host ABCs of Medicare workshop from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Watertown Senior & Community Center, Conley Hall, 514 S. First St., Watertown. Open to any Medicare beneficiary with questions about Medicare options. Workshop is free but pre-registration is required,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy