3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $369,900

LAKE DELTON — Village officials gave the OK for Mt. Olympus to construct a slide as an expansion of its indoor waterpark. Trustees approved a conditional use permit Aug. 9 to allow a reduction in the required 20-foot front yard setback for the installation of a waterslide. One of the slide tubes will encroach in the setback by 10 feet. The item was also approved by the village’s plan commission held prior to the village board meeting.