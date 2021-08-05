Jellysmack Adds Accomplished YouTube Executive Youri Hazanov as Head of International, Reinforcing Global Expansion Plans

While the COVID-19 pandemic raised many questions about the future of the commercial real estate industry, some firms are moving forward to expand their geographical reach. Irvine, Calif.-based SperryCGA, a commercial brokerage firm firm, is doing just that. In recent months, the firm has undertaken a slew of new hires and has restructured to accommodate its goals. The Registry recently spoke with Mark Hinkins, the company’s new president and Jamie Lung, SperryCGA’s recently promoted Manager of Franchise Operations, about the company’s plans for growth.