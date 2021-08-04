Cancel
Placer County, CA

Firefighters Make All-Out Effort to Contain Explosive River Fire Near Colfax

By Steve Large
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

COLFAX (CBS13) – The battle to stop the spread of the River Fire in Nevada and Placer County is continuing into the night.

The fire exploded in size to more than 1,400 acres after first being reported as a grass fire Wednesday afternoon near Bear River Campground.

At times flames erupted into huge fireballs that could be seen engulfing trees like a matchstick. Firefighters used an aggressive air attack all day long, trying to stop the flames. They used bulldozers on the ground to create fire breaks.

And firefighters surrounded properties for structure protection, in some cases even moving evacuees’ personal belongings to safer ground.

Doctor Glen Barney’s home is in the fire zone near Milk Ranch Road. He watched the firefighters at work, thanking them personally for their help with a handshake and a pat on the shoulder.

“We cannot thank the Cal Fire department enough,” Barney said. “I mean, it’s truly amazing to watch them work, the helicopters and [planes], it’s amazing.”

Another California wildfire ripped through another community. And an all-out attack is underway in an effort to keep the damage to a minimum.

Colfax, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

‘Everything Is Gone’: Colfax Residents Lose Homes In Devastating River Fire

COLFAX (CBS13) — Clouds of smoke covered Colfax on Wednesday as the fast-moving River Fire forced evacuations in Placer and Nevada counties. Denise Clark, who moved to Colfax just three months ago, witnessed the flames overtake her neighborhood. “It’s gone, everything is gone,” explained Clark. She lives in a trailer on her son’s property near his house in Colfax. Clark saw smoke and called her son Jesse, to see what was going on, by that time Jesse had just started to see the flames coming towards his house. “All of a sudden the sheriff showed up and they were like ‘Get out, get out...
Grass Valley, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Grass Valley Resident Defends Home From River Fire With Water Stored On Property

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Firefighters battling the River Fire were thankful the winds calmed down Thursday allowing them to get a handle on the blaze. Instead, we were seeing the damage the fire left behind with flames still lingering in the rubble. House after house was destroyed in a Grass Valley neighborhood off Meyer Road. “It was a cross between Apocalypse Now and The Wizard of Oz,” said homeowner Eric Gibbs. “There was propane tanks blowing up left and right.” Gibbs was one of the only neighbors who stayed behind to protect his home—fighting flames on his own with 2,000 gallons of water...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

‘Firefighters Getting Guns Pulled Out On Them;’ Some Dixie Fire Residents Refusing To Evacuate

GREENVILLE, Plumas County (CBS SF) — Firefighters working the massive Dixie Fire burning in several Northern California counties are having to deal with another challenge: residents who refuse to evacuate and are brandishing guns at fire crews. Flames from the Dixie Fire advanced into the town of Greenville, burning an estimated 75% of homes and businesses in the historic Gold Rush-era town of about 1,000 residents. Fire crews have encountered property owners who were refusing to leave their homes as the flames approached and threatening firefighters with weapons. California Incident Management operations section chief Jake Cagle made the stunning revelation at the...
Placer County, CABayInsider

Fire sparks at campground in Placer County, forces evacuations

COLFAX, Calif. - A vegetation fire that sparked at a campground in Placer County Wednesday forced surrounding communities to evacuate, authorities said. The blaze, dubbed the River Fire, erupted around 3:32 p.m. at the Bear River campground near Colfax, according to Cal Fire. The fire has pushed into neighboring Nevada County.
Colfax, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Colfax Homeowners Return To See What’s Left After River Fire

COLFAX (CBS13) — Colfax residents described escaping the River Fire as flames pushed closer to their front doors. “I’m coming out and the big tree right there that was full of flames,” Jesse Bandy said. He and his grandmother Denise Clark got out fast with the rest of their family as the fire exploded in size since its start on Wednesday. Bandy’s home survived but Clark’s didn’t. “My trailer is completely gone, but my son’s house is totally OK. I mean, it’s got damage. We will have to figure that out, but you know,” Clark said. Crews have made progress from up above with...
Grass Valley, CAKCRA.com

River Fire: Containment grows as tally of structures destroyed increases

Crews have made progress toward containing a wildfire that ignited Wednesday and grew to a threatening size, prompting evacuations in both Placer and Nevada counties. Named the River Fire, it had burned at least 2,600 acres with 30% containment as of Friday morning, Cal Fire said. Eighty-eight structures were destroyed, 20 were damaged and 3,400 are still threatened by the fire.
Placer County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Containment Grows Against River Fire, Some Evacuation Orders Lifted

COLFAX (CBS13) — The latest on the River Fire burning near Colfax: More evacuation orders were lifted for 10:30 p.m. Firefighters made good progress on the River Fire Friday. According to Cal Fire, the acreage burned stayed at 2,600 into the night, while containment jumped again to 40%. There have been three reported injuries so far: one firefighter and two civilians. Additionally, Cal Fire said 88 structures have been destroyed in the fire, while another 20 were damaged. Cal Fire said 3,400 more structures are threatened. 7:25 p.m. More evacuation orders and warnings were lifted Friday evening as firefighters were able to mitigate the spread of the...
Colfax, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Homes Burned, Mandatory Evacuations Ordered As River Fire Explodes In Size Near Colfax

COLFAX (CBS13) — The latest on the River Fire burning in Colfax: 9:00 p.m. Around 35-40 structures, including homes, have been destroyed by the fire. Cal Fire said approximately 4,000 structures are threatened, half of which are in the town of Colfax. One resident tells me she saw multiple homes burn to the ground, including hers. She says her family barely had time to make it out of their homes before the fire approached. #RiverFire @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/mefkKAdLsI — Velena Jones (@velenajones) August 5, 2021 For Placer County evacuation information, go here. For Nevada County ecauation information, go here. 7:40 p.m. The River Fire has grown to 1,400...
Colfax, CAcbslocal.com

River Fire Near Colfax Grows To 100 Acres As It Forces Residents To Evacuate

The fire, now dubbed the River Fire, which is impacting portions of Placer and Nevada counties has burned 100 acres so far, according to Cal Fire. Containment was still at zero percent. The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the county fairgrounds on McCourtney Road in Grass Valley is accepting animals from residents who are being forced to evacuate.
Nevada County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

River Fire Grows To 2,400 Acres; Zero Containment Reported

COLFAX (CBS13) — The latest on the River Fire burning near Colfax: 10:46 a.m. The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services says a total of 4,298 residents in their area are under evacuation orders. Another 5,375 residents are under evacuation warnings. In Placer County, authorities say about 2,400 residents are under evacuation orders. 9:23 a.m. FEMA has authorized federal funds to help in the battle against the River Fire. The move provides federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs, the agency says. This includes expenses like field camps and equipment use for firefighters. Gov. Gavin Newsom says the officials have also activated the...

