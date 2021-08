Asian regional streaming platform Viu has overtaken Netflix in raw subscription terms in Southeast Asia, to rank second among SVOD platforms in the region behind Disney Plus. The findings for the second quarter of the year were published in Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics: A Definitive Study from research firm Media Partners Asia. It showed Disney with some 6 million subscribers in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, where MPA operates a passive measurement system. That compares with 5.2 million for Viu and 4.8 million for Netflix. The raw subscription numbers do not take account of revenues, business...