CCTV Script 05/08/21
— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on August 5, 2021, Thursday. The White House is about to announce a new goal alongside the three major automakers. According to the Wall Street Journal, General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis which was merged by PSA and FCA will aim to increase the sales of electric vehicles in the U.S. to 40%-50% of total car sales by 2030. Meanwhile, other automakers are expected to make similar announcements separately regarding their electric vehicle plans. John Bozzella, president of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation said Wednesday that the industry is going to spend $330 billion on electrification.www.cnbc.com
