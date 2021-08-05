Cancel
Prairie fare: Harvest fresh herbs to add flavor to your recipes

farmforum.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI pulled some weeds from my raised gardens the other day, and I must have accidentally pulled some basil leaves in my quest. The unique scent of basil followed me into my house. My daughter commented about the aroma of basil when I walked by. She likes to gather fresh...

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Food & Drinksrd.com

If You See a Blue Twist Tie on Your Bread Bag, This Is What It Means

Even if your bread-baking has continued beyond the long days of pandemic lockdown, sometimes you still find yourself in need of a loaf on short notice. It’s time to brush up on your supermarket tricks for shopping smarter and head down the bakery aisle. Maybe you’re looking for a rustic sourdough to eat with scrambled eggs (did you know you can eat the bumpy ones?) or a springy brioche for French toast or a really great sandwich. But with shelf after shelf of beautiful breads on offer, how can you find the best loaf? You can do your best to judge by color, looking for a golden brown crust, but color isn’t always clear—just think of the mysterious yellow cap you sometimes see on Coca-Cola bottles. You can try and smell the bread through its plastic or paper wrapping, or give it a gentle squeeze to test for crackle and give. But there’s a much, much easier way to determine the freshness of your bread: Simply look at the twist tie!
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Recipesdizzybusyandhungry.com

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad is a refreshing, healthy and easy to make side salad. It's perfect for summer, and pairs beautifully with any entree. If you're looking for a summery side salad, this easy cucumber salad might be exactly what you need. Made with onions, mayonnaise, and mint, it's packed with amazing flavors, but made in less than 15 minutes.
Recipesmashed.com

Slow Cooker Au Gratin Potatoes Recipe

Au gratin potatoes are the ultimate rich, umami-heavy accompaniment to a nice, juicy steak. Come to think of it, there are few, if any, proteins we can imagine wouldn't taste divine with a side of au gratin potatoes. Think about it: scallops, roast chicken, Impossible sausage with au gratin potatoes? If only you had the time to sit around for 90 minutes while your stove works its magic, you could swimming in au gratin potatoes on a daily basis. But wait! We've got a solution. Bake It With Love's Angela Latimer has devised a way to use a slow cooker to make au gratin potatoes!
How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
Food Safetyfarmforum.net

Prairie fare: Try these 5 summer food safety questions

Think back to high school for a moment. Most of us took some kind of science course, maybe biology. Perhaps you took some science courses beyond high school. Maybe you majored in science during college. In early days, do you remember learning about bacteria, yeasts, molds and viruses?. I don’t...
Recipeseatwell101.com

Baked Garlic Chicken

Baked Garlic Chicken – Super quick, easy, and delicious, this baked garlic chicken is the perfect chicken breast dinner for a weeknight! Chicken is seasoned with plenty of spices, drenched in melted butter, then baked to juicy perfection with a crisp parmesan topping. You can get as creative as you’d like with the seasoning mix, and this baked chicken recipe only takes a few minutes to assemble. Enjoy!
RecipesMountain Mail

Old recipes, fresh appeal

Sunday night I made a recipe I hadn’t made in a couple of years. I kept thinking about it and finally dug the recipe out of one of my overcrowded recipe boxes. I know it’s not trendy to use recipe cards or boxes anymore, but I relish pulling out a recipe written by my mother or grandmother. It makes me feel connected to them in a real way.
Recipeseatwell101.com

15-Minute Garlic Butter Mushrooms

Garlic Butter Mushrooms – These tender skillet roasted garlic butter mushrooms have the most amazing flavor and are the perfect side dish for any casual or Holiday meal. If you’re looking for a low-carb, gluten-free side dish for your grilled meats or chicken, this is it! The sauce is so good, you’ll be serving these garlic butter mushrooms with almost everything. Enjoy!
Food & DrinksElite Daily

What's Your Signature Summer Flavor?

Summer 2021 is here, and with it is an opportunity to make up for lost time — and finally have that #HotGirlSummer you deserve. But as every good summer does, this one is coming with its fair share of heat, so it’s crucial to stay prepared with something cool to balance everything out.
Recipespurewow.com

35 Mint Recipes That Prove Fresh Herbs Are Everything

PSA: Growing your own herb garden (even a tiny one on the windowsill) will change your life. Fresh herbs add so much flavor to a variety of dishes and having them at your disposal 24/7 is never a bad thing. The first herb you should plant? Mint. It’s easy to grow, hard to kill and will make your whole house smell divine. It offers freshness to yogurt dips and cool spreads, herbaceous flavor to meat dishes and salads and zippy brightness to decadent desserts and cocktails. Here are 35 mint recipes that will make you wish you’d been growing it for years.
Recipescookitonce.com

INSTANT POT CHICKEN RECIPES – HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN

PREP TIME: 5 MINS | COOK TIME: 15 MINS | TOTAL TIME: 20 MINS | YIELD: 4 PEOPLE. This chicken meal has the most luscious sauce made with the perfect combo of honey, garlic, and soy sauce. Made easy in an Instant Pot. It’s a beginner recipe that you can make even in a slow cooker or stovetop!
Fresh Mango Salsa Recipe

There are few appetizers that are better than salsa, and it's pretty easy to see why. The dip can come in many varieties, and most traditionally come in the form of a spicy tomato sauce. But while tomatoes are pretty essential to most salsa, they don't necessarily have to be the star of the show. So, if tomatoes aren't the star of the salsa, then what is? Mango, of course!
Recipessiouxlandnews.com

Recipe of the Week: Garden Herb Strip Steaks

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — INGREDIENTS:. 2 beef strip steaks, boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 10 ounces each) Combine seasoning ingredients in small bowl; reserve 2 teaspoons for garnish. Press remaining seasoning evenly onto beef steaks. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 14 minutes...
RecipesTelegraph

Herb-crumbed haddock with cheat’s ratatouille recipe

Oven-cooking is my favoured method of making ratatouille. You get a gorgeously golden, sticky and soft tangle of summer veg without having to stand over a hob for a prolonged period of time. I haven’t included aubergine in this version, but you can add one in place of a courgette if you like.

