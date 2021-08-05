Cancel
Public Health

Virus is one of many U.S. issues

It’s been quite a year so far on many fronts in our nation and I’m not so sure it shows signs of getting better soon but I live in hope. My youngest grandson is entering kindergarten this fall. For me kindergarten was a time in my life when I made friends that I have until this day. It was also a time when we learned not only about school but also how to play with others, an important skill that would later assist us in working with others and doing so as a member of a team. These are important life skills that are more important than many would think but I wonder how well they will be developed when he, his fellow students, and teachers and administrators have half their faces covered by masks?

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
COVID-19 is, like the villain in the world's scariest horror movie, back—but in fact, it never left. Cases are surging again because of the new Delta variant and not enough Americans being vaccinated. Concerned, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, appeared on The Joan Hamburg Show yesterday to sound a warning for us all. Read on for a picture of what the next few months will look like, and how to stay safe—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued an extension on certain evictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The new two-month ban will cover parts of the country that are experiencing a “substantial” or “high” spread of the novel coronavirus, which could account for 80% of U.S. counties and 90% of the population. These places include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, among others, according to data from the CDC. The new freeze will last until Oct. 3.
Despite Biden administration officials admitting publicly that there isn’t a legal basis for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an eviction moratorium, the CDC went ahead and issued one anyway. Whatever one thinks about the merits of an eviction moratorium, it’s wrong for the federal government and the CDC to exceed their legal authority.
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) – Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company has joined other large companies in requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The company said in a statement Friday that it will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated. The statement said employees who aren’t already vaccinated will have 60 days to do so and that those still working from home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning. Disney said it was discussing the vaccine requirements with the union, and added that all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before starting work at the company.
BOSTON — Tenants who are months behind on rent face the end to a federal eviction moratorium Saturday. Housing advocates fear the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium could result in millions of people being evicted in the coming weeks, forcing some to become homeless just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading. The Biden administration announced Thursday it will allow a nationwide ban to expire. It argued that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled the moratorium could only be extended until the end of the month without congressional action.
Justice Department lawyers defended the Biden administration’s most recent eviction moratorium Friday telling a federal judge that because of the “deteriorating public health situation” related to the Delta variant, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that it needed “a new invocation” of its responsibility “to protect public health.”
Amid a surge of COVID-19, U.S. schools have begun to reopen with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require face coverings. At one school in Georgia where they're optional, most students wore masks inside classrooms. (Aug. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Some three out of four, or 75 percent, of all Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the US CDC. Some three out of four, or 75 percent, of all Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the US CDC.
WASHINGTON -- U.S employers added 943,000 jobs in July and drove the unemployment rate down to 5.4% in another sign that the economy is bouncing back with surprising vigor from covid-19. But there is growing fear that the fast-spreading delta variant will set back the recovery. The worry is that...
Federal health officials are soon set to authorize COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people with weakened immune systems, even though others in the Biden administration say the additional shots might not be necessary, according to a report. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to review new data from the...
With the United States recording its highest daily Covid case load in six months, a top public health official warned Sunday that the country is "failing." "We should not really have ever got to the place we are," Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on ABC's "This Week."
The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

