Silver Creek fund seeking applications at NCCF

The Silver Creek Irving Heritage Fund Committee will accept grant applications until Sept. 20. All charitable organizations that serve the Silver Creek Irving community are eligible to apply for a grant. The fund provides funding to new community initiatives, leadership development, and charitable programs that address the most pressing issues within the Silver Creek Irving community. Their slogan is “Remembering Our Past – Securing Our Future.” Applications will be available at the Village of Silver Creek and Town of Hanover offices, Anderson-Lee Library, and from any committee member. You may also access an application at https://www.nccfoundation.org/scihf. The deadline for application submission is September 20, 2021. Submit applications to the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation, Silver Creek Irving Heritage Fund at 212 Lake Shore Drive W., Dunkirk, NY 14048.