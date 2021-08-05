Cancel
Bizarre, Limbless Amphibians Discovered in The US For The First Time

By David Nield
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The strange-looking caecilians are limbless, worm-like amphibians that have been around for hundreds of millions of years, but they've never been found in the wild in the US – until now. It's now been confirmed that a creature caught in 2019 in the C-4 (or Tamiami) Canal in Florida is a Rio Cauca caecilian, Typhlonectes natans. The species is native to Colombia and Venezuela, and can grow more than half a meter (20 inches) in length. The captured amphibian recently died and was passed on to experts at the University of Florida, where an examination and DNA analysis revealed that this was indeed...

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
#Amphibian#Eyesight#Latin#Animals#Venezuela#Tamiami Rrb Canal#The University Of Florida#American#Reptiles Amphibians
