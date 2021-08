US stock futures started the month on a positive note as investors price in robust economic recovery and strong corporate earnings. The Dow Jones rose by more than 150 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by more than 0.65%. According to FactSet, 59% of all companies in the S&P 500 have already published their Q2 earnings. Of these firms, 88% have reported a positive revenue surprise while the blended earnings growth rate was 85.1%. This was the fastest growth since 2009. Other firms that will publish their quarterly results this week are Square, Leggett & Platt, Vordano Realty Trust, Take-Two Interactive and NXP Semiconductor among others.