Forex Today: Fed taper talk boosts the dollar, BOE “Super Thursday” in focus

By Yohay Elam
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is what you need to know on Thursday, August 5:. The US dollar has received a boost from several Fed speakers, which have talked up tapering. US Nonfarm Payrolls hints have come out mixed. The focus is on the BOE, which is set to refrain from moving on "Super Thursday." China's regulatory efforts and covid headlines are eyed. Gold, oil and cryptos are down.

www.fxstreet.com

CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Likely to Hold its Ground in Week Ahead

Few signs are emerging yet that the Eurozone economy is slowing yet the European Central Bank seems determined to maintain its current dovish stance. This suggests, at least from a Euro perspective, that EUR/USD will be relatively stable in the week ahead and that range trading could be more productive than directional trades.
Marketskitco.com

Both gold and silver sustained major technical chart damage in trading today

Immediately following the release of the U.S. Labor Department’s nonfarm payroll jobs report, we saw both gold and silver sell off sharply. Initial estimates by economists polled by Dow Jones were forecasting that July’s additional jobs would total above 800,000 individuals. While the vast majority believed that we would see a major uptick in the number of new jobs added last month, there were quite a few analysts that had the contrary approach believing that the actual numbers would come in well under expectation. Unquestionably, the majority of economists polled by Dow Jones were spot on in their forecast.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms as Fed members talk of tightening

SYDNEY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The dollar was poised to push higher on Thursday as hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve led markets to bring forward the likely timing of a policy tightening there, while action in Europe and Japan remain distant prospects. The euro was down at $1.1837,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Market Stalls At All-Time Highs Waiting On The Fed

Last week, we discussed that further upside would be challenging with the market hitting new highs. “Not surprisingly, the market didn’t make much headway this past week, given the current extended and overbought conditions. For now, ‘buy signals’ remain intact, which likely limits the downside over the next week. However, a retest of the 50-dma is certainly not out of the question.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Optimism to prevail at the start of the week

The greenback soared at the end of the week, ending it with gains against most major rivals, following an upbeat US Nonfarm Payroll report. The US added 943K new jobs in July, while the Unemployment rate contracted to 5.4%, both largely beating the market’s expectations. The Underemployment Rate shrank to 9.2%, while the Participation Rate increased to 61.7%. The better-than-expected employment report revived speculation the Fed will have to tighten its monetary policy sooner than anticipated.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Break below 1.1700 on the table

An upbeat US employment report revived hopes for soon to come tapering. The US Senate moved forward with the bipartisan infrastructure bill. EUR/USD is technically bearish, heading to March’s monthly low at 1.1703. The EUR/USD pair fell on Friday to close the week in the 1.1760 price zone as the...
MarketsForexTV.com

Fed Tapering and BOE to Direct Markets, NFP Eyed

BoE decided to leave the policy rate at 0.1%. The rise of the delta variant won’t hurt the economy. Fed taper talks boosted the USD. The US dollar has gained a boost from many Fed speakers who have talked up tapering, while the Bank of England has decided to keep its policy rate unchanged. BoE … Continued.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity, Fed futures details) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 7.3 basis points at 1.2902% in afternoon trading and reached as much as 1.3%, the most since July 23. Much of the rise came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs data. That was higher than last week's level after the Fed's two-day meeting. Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78% after the Fed meeting last week. Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.054%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.35%, slightly higher than Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108 basis points, 6 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a basis point at 0.2103%. August 6 Friday 1:04PM New York / 1704 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008 Three-year note 99-234/256 0.4045 0.030 Five-year note 99-80/256 0.7661 0.048 Seven-year note 99-140/256 1.0676 0.059 10-year note 103-16/256 1.2902 0.073 20-year bond 106-172/256 1.8455 0.082 30-year bond 109-204/256 1.9401 0.078 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao and Jonathan Oatis)
BusinessForexTV.com

Dollar Firms As Strong U.S. Jobs Data Raises Fed Tapering Hopes

The U.S. dollar spiked higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the nation’s job growth exceeded forecasts in July, intensifying hopes for a reduction in bond purchases by the Federal Reserve in the near future. Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. employment soared...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1,750 on NFP-inspired USD strength

Gold broke out of its consolidation channel on Friday. Impressive July jobs report from the US opens the door for asset tapering. Additional losses toward $1,750 are likely as near-term technical outlook turns bearish. The XAU/USD pair started the week under modest selling pressure but struggled to gather bearish momentum...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Weekly economic & financial commentary

Data this week highlighted the economy's resilience in the face of ongoing supply constraints, while financial markets weighed the impact of the Delta variant wave on the outlook for the economy and Fed policy. ISM surveys for the manufacturing and service sectors continued to show businesses' ability to operate in this supply-strained world, with the latter hitting a new record high. Finally, this morning's virtually blemish-free employment report marked a big step down the road of "substantial further progress."
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Rallies as Strong Jobs Report Stokes Bets on Fed Tapering

Investing.com – The dollar jumped Friday, underpinned by move higher in U.S. Treasury yields after a better-than-expected monthly jobs report stoked expectations the Federal Reserve will begin to tighten policy sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies,...
Businessbabypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: Aug. 2 – 6

The major currencies were mixed, but it looks like the Kiwi was the top currency this week, likely on positive leaning risk sentiment and continued speculation of a rate hike coming after a positive New Zealand jobs report. Notable News & Economic Updates:. Intermarket Weekly Recap. It was a mixed...
StocksFXStreet.com

Forex, stock markets move on strong jobs data

Markets across the board shifted on Friday, as last month’s Non Farm Payrolls report came in. better than initially expected. Figures from the Labor Department showed that payrolls increased by 943,000 in July, which. was better than the 845,000 many had forecasted. Over a third of the jobs added came...
Marketsetftrends.com

Precious Metals ETFs Fall as Jobs Data Adds to Fed Taper Fears

Precious metals exchange traded funds retreated on Friday, with gold prices slipping to their lowest level in over a month, after the strong July jobs report fueled fears that the Federal Reserve could cut back on its accommodative measures sooner than expected. On Friday, the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEArca: GLD)...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Why Sterling is set to break higher after weathering negative factors

GBP/USD drops to one-week lows under 1.3875 amid a rally of USD. US dollar extends gains during the American session as US yields soar. Cable fails to hold to weekly gains, drops below 1.3900. The GBP/USD extended the decline to 1.3860, the lowest level in a week, on the back of a stronger US dollar across the board. The greenback started a rally after the release of the US official employment report that continues. NFP numbers came in above expectations and triggered a sell-off in Treasuries. Read more...

