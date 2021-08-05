Cancel
Dixie Wildfire Engulfs Northern California Town, Leveling Homes and Businesses

By Noah Berger
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wind-driven wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of the downtown in ashes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames in the midst of dangerous weather. The Dixie Fire, swollen by bone-dry vegetation and 40-mph gusts, raged through the northern Sierra Nevada town of...

www.nbcchicago.com

