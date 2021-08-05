Queen Elizabeth, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge send birthday wishes to Meghan Markle

The Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals have sent their best wishes to Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday (Wednesday - Aug 4, 2021).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge penned: "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" alongside a picture of Meghan and a birthday cake emoji.

The Queen’s official account posted three pictures to mark the occasion, including a photo of Meghan, Prince Harry and their son Archie on their 2019 royal tour to South Africa.

The post said: “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” The Clarence House account for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also tweeted a picture of Meghan smiling, writing: “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday.”

Meghan and Harry are likely to have celebrated the event at their Montecito mansion as they are reportedly taking time off to care for the latest addition to their family, baby Lilibet.