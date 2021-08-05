Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Queen Elizabeth, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge send birthday wishes to Meghan Markle

Posted by 
DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdrZw_0bILoGVB00

The Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals have sent their best wishes to Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday (Wednesday - Aug 4, 2021).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge penned: "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" alongside a picture of Meghan and a birthday cake emoji.

Also Read: Kate Middleton Is Officially Cooler Than Queen and Meghan

The Queen’s official account posted three pictures to mark the occasion, including a photo of Meghan, Prince Harry and their son Archie on their 2019 royal tour to South Africa.

The post said: “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” The Clarence House account for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also tweeted a picture of Meghan smiling, writing: “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday.”

Related: Who is the Queen’s favorite great grandchild?

Meghan and Harry are likely to have celebrated the event at their Montecito mansion as they are reportedly taking time off to care for the latest addition to their family, baby Lilibet.

Comments / 0

DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is What Prince George Calls Queen Elizabeth

Prince George was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born child. While he was the third great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, he was her very first great-grandson, which was undoubtedly very special. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that George and his great-grandmother have a close relationship that is different than her majesty's relationship with her other 10 great-grandchildren! "It is telling that the Queen, who is expert at not appearing to have any [favorites], goes out of her way to spend time with young George," The Sun reported back in 2019. The outlet also reported that the queen has always done something special for George — she would "[take] time to select little presents that she [would leave] at the foot of George's bed" whenever he would sleep over at Buckingham Palace.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

A Waiter's Surprising Revelation About How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Dine

Have you ever wondered what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like when they are out on a date? Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get dressed up and wear crazy British hats, ask everyone around them to curtsey, and act stuffy and formal? Do they dine on caviar and pate and drink magnums of champagne in private rooms so the hoi polloi don't bother them? Or do they let their royal hair down and order dishes they were supposedly prohibited from eating as working royals, like shellfish and pasta with garlic? Or do they enjoy some hamburgers and French fries from In-N-Out and act all chill?
WorldNewsweek

New Prince George Photo for Eighth Birthday Compared to Young Prince William

Prince George turns 8 years old tomorrow and his mother Kate Middleton has released a heartwarming birthday photo to mark the occasion. The third-in-line to the British throne is pictured in Norfolk where the family have their country retreat, Anmer Hall, in Sandringham. The prince smiles warmly as he sits...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Middleton shares beautiful new photo of Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans on Saturday when she shared a beautiful new photo of Princess Charlotte. Taking to Instagram, Kate posted three photos she took recently in Norfolk during a family outing to the Big Butterfly Count. Exclusive: Prince William and Kate's summer staycation in Cornwall revealed.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

How rich is Meghan Markle as she turns 40?

A lot has happened for Meghan Markle since her 30th birthday in 2011. She starred in a pair of movies for the Hallmark Channel, appeared in 108 episodes of the television show “Suits” and was involved in a feud with her sister and father. And oh, along the way, she went on a blind date with a real-life Prince Charming, married him in a ceremony seen across the globe, gave birth to a son, decided to step down from her duties as a senior member of Britain’s royal family, moved to a California mansion and added a daughter to the family.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Meghan Markle Gives Fans First Glimpse Of Baby Lili In Video For 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle may have given royal fans the first glimpse of her daughter in a video to celebrate her 40th birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to release an official photo of their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, since welcoming her on June 4. However, a snap of the now-2-month-old baby girl briefly appeared in a video Markle shared Wednesday for her birthday, Page Six reported.
WorldDaily Beast

Prince George’s Birthday Photo Silently Rebukes Everything Harry and Meghan

Kate and William have probably long fantasized about issuing a statement saying: “Screw you, Harry and Meghan! That is not how we do things round here!”. Instead, as befits the royal world of semaphore, they put out a deeply traditional photo of their son that could be construed as saying the same thing.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Here's Why Prince William Doesn't Wear a Wedding Ring

Famously, generations of royal wedding rings have been made out of rare Welsh gold, a tradition that began in 1923 when the Queen Mother—then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon—had her wedding band fashioned out of the material. Since then, wedding bands made of Welsh gold have featured in pretty much every royal...
CelebritiesPeople

Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Claims Legal Victory over Lie That He 'Deprived Diana of a Home'

Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, is continuing to fight for his sister's legacy as the 24th anniversary of her shocking death approaches. The Earl, 57, announced Thursday that he had won a legal victory over a false claim in The Times newspaper that he'd denied Diana a home following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles (whom Diana wed at St. Paul's Cathedral in London 40 years ago today).
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

19 Photos of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton in Amethyst Jewels

For the latest in T&C's ongoing quest to catalog the House of Windsor's most exceptional jewels (take your pick from our prismatic galleries featuring royal diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, topaz, aquamarines, and turquoise), we turn to amethysts. Being that the color purple has long been associated with royalty, nobility, and wealth, it's no surprise that the Windsor vaults contain a number of these saturated, violet-hued jewels. Queen Alexandra was a particular fan, and reportedly loved amethysts over other gemstones (except for diamonds and pearls, naturally). In 1923, when Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (the future Queen Mother) was engaged to be married to Prince Albert, Duke of York (the future King George VI), Alexandra gifted her new granddaughter-in-law a gorgeous amethyst, diamond, and pearl sautoir necklace, with a large heart-shaped amethyst pendant as a centerpiece. Accompanying it was a handwritten note: “For my dear future grand daughter Elisabeth from her affte [affectionate] Grand Mother.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy