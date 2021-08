White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the country was not headed toward more lockdowns despite a surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus. When reporter Stephanie Ramos asked whether Americans should expect an economic slowdown with the delta variant surging, Psaki responded: "I think first the message is this is not March 2020 or even January 2021. We're not going to lock down our economy or our schools because our country is in a much stronger place than we took office."