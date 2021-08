Gausman was placed on the paternity list Thursday. Gausman's placement on the paternity list was expected following Wednesday's start in which he allowed an earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out eight in six innings to return to the win column for the first time since July 11. The 30-year-old will be away from the team for several days but should be ready for his next outing, and he tentatively lines up to start at home against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.